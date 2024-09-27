Fresco by Scotto, the long-standing Manhattan restaurant co-owned by Good Day New York’s Rosanna Scotto and her daughter, Jenna Ruggiero, is known for its delicious grilled pizzas, lively atmosphere and celebrity clientele. From sitting and former presidents to A-list actors to Bravo royalty, the 30-year-old family-owned restaurant is a favorite of Hollywood’s elite, who flock to the cozy Midtown spot to see and be seen. “I think the key is treating all of our customers — not just the VIP clients and celebrities — like an extension of our family,” says Jenna. Here, the duo spill the tea to In Touch’s Fortune Benatar about their most famous regulars.

Who have you been most excited to see?

Jenna: Probably Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.

Rosanna: We had Brooke Shields and her family. We loved having her! She’s an icon in New York. We’ve had Joe Biden, Donald Trump, the Clintons….

Which dishes do stars request most?

Rosanna: Mama Scotto’s meatballs!

Jenna: Sly Stallone has his signature dish, which is a double portion of the Bolognese with an extra large meatball. Our meatballs are big to begin with — one pound — but he gets twice the size and goes to town.

Tell us about some of your VIP parties.

Rosanna: We had a party for Trudie Styler, and she brought in a who’s who: Justin Theroux, Fisher Stevens and Forest Whitaker. Justin and Fisher were like, “We’re so hungry!” Jenna brought some food, and it was like they had never seen pasta before! They ate the entire dish.

Real Housewives stars are regulars — has anyone flipped a table?

Rosanna: There have been no fights! We’re like Switzerland. Teresa [Giudice] and Luis [Ruelas] come in, and so do Melissa and Joe Gorga, but not on the same night. Luann [de Lesseps] has also been in a bunch of times, and so have Ramona [Singer] and Kelly Bensimon.

Who else?

Rosanna: Chris Rock and Kevin Hart were terrific.

Jenna: Jimmy Kimmel just came in….

Rosanna: Jay-Z sat in our private room. He was so cool. He loved our music. Our cousin Michaelangelo L’Acqua is a pretty famous DJ, and Jay-Z asked him to send the Spotify playlist!

Do celebs often ask for privacy?

Jenna: Leo and Robert needed to discuss business. We told them, “You can use the office in the basement.” They had to walk through the kitchen, down the stairs, into this tiny, cramped office.

They spoke, then came back and resumed their meal.

Any other crazy demands?

Jenna: Hilary Clinton needed a private bathroom, which we didn’t have, so we gutted the kitchen staff bathroom in the basement — we repainted and tried to make it as fresh as possible — and then she wound up not using it.

Rosanna, how do you balance your TV duties with being a restaurateur?

Rosanna: I get up at 4:30 a.m. and go straight to Good Day New York. I’m at work until about 11 or 12, just in time for lunch. If we have people I know, I come back for dinner and say hi. I try to be disciplined. It’s very easy to get lost in the moment, but the 4:30 a.m. wake-up call is a life-changer!