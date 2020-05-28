Unbothered! Jenni “JWoww” Farley’s ex Roger Mathews gave a tour of his renovated backyard and pool after leaving a flirty comment on Jersey Shore alum Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola’s gorgeous bridal photo shoot.

“So happy and blessed how my backyard came out. Didn’t have a ton of room to work with, but I feel like we maximized the space to its best possible potential,” the truck driver, 44, divulged on Instagram on May 28. “No need to leave the backyard this summer.”

Courtesy Roger Mathews/Instagram

His home makeover was impressive. The large stone pool was complete with three waterfalls and wicker lounge chairs — perfect for fun in the sun with his two kids, Meilani and Greyson, whom he shares with the Snooki & JWoww star, 34. The Marriage Bootcamp alum is ready to entertain with an outdoor grill space, which features a bar that seats four.

Courtesy Roger Mathews/Instagram

Roger may now be spending more time outside at his New Jersey home than on social media. He was caught lurking in Sammi’s comments section on May 26. “Looking good, girl,” he responded to the 33-year-old’s wedding-themed photo shoot on Instagram. JWoww also gushed, “Stunning,” with a pink heart emoji. Sammi only responded to her former costar’s sweet sentiment. “Thank you!!” she wrote with a red heart emoji.

Instagram

It’s likely the dad of two’s comment was purely friendly, considering the MTV babe is happily engaged to Christian Biscardi and Roger is dating Danielle Miele.

As for where Sammi and Jenni stand, the ladies of Jersey Shore admitted they “drifted apart” from their former party pal during an exclusive interview with In Touch. Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi acknowledged their distance “sucks,” while Deena Cortese revealed they “haven’t spoken” to Sammi “in awhile.” However, there doesn’t appear to be animosity between the former costars. “We do still love her,” JWoww added.

Although the Naturally Woww founder wishes they “could talk” to Sammi about where their relationship stands, Jenni recognized there’s a “give and take.”

The Sweetheart Styles founder was the only original cast member who didn’t return for the spinoff Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in 2018. “I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially toxic situations,” she explained in a statement at the time — hinting at her drama-filled past with ex Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

It doesn’t look like they’ll be gathering at Roger’s for a pool party anytime soon.