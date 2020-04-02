He’s raising winners! Jersey Shore alum Roger Mathews clapped back at a troll who said he shouldn’t compete with his kids. The 44-year-old said he is molding strong adults.

“How about you let the kids win?” the hater commented on a TikTok video of Roger and his children — Meilani, 5, and Greyson, 3 — competing in the viral Fruit Roll-Up challenge. “I do often. But we will never be a family [who] celebrates mediocrity or trophies for 23rd place,” he replied on Thursday, April 2. “That’s how you raise champs and not kids that live in your basement [until] they are 47.”

Courtesy of Roger Mathews/Instagram

In the replies, fans praised the former reality star for his parenting skills. “Teaching your kids you can’t always win is a thing. I’ve seen kids throw fits and be sore losers! Teach them to not give up and keep trying,” one user wrote. Another added, “Why let the kids win? I am a mom of three girls. We play a lot of board games [and] I never let them win. They have to earn it. Valuable life lessons are learned from making your child earn the win.”

This isn’t the first time Roger has clapped back at parents on Instagram. In October 2019, he defended his children’s Grease-inspired Halloween costumes, accompanied by candy cigarettes. “I find it laughable that some overly sensitive people had an issue with my kids dressing up for Halloween and having fake prop cigarettes to fit a character role which they NAILED by the way,” Roger told In Touch exclusively at the time.

“I have no time for the sensitive Sallys out there who want to let their kids grow up in a bubble,” he continued. “These are likely the same parents who grew up with fake candy cigarettes just like I did. Those are much worse for you than ones filled with cotton.”

Also spotted in the Instagram video was Roger’s new lady, Danielle Miele. Five months after finalizing his divorce from Jenni “JWoww” Farley, a source confirmed to In Touch he and Danielle were an item. Roger has been seen out with Danielle “a lot over the past year,” the insider said in January.

It looks like Roger is thriving all around!