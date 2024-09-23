Late actor Carl Weathers left behind a substantial amount for his two sons, Matthew and Jason Weathers, In Touch can exclusively reveal.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, the court-appointed administrator of Carl’s estate submitted his final report.

Carl died on February 2 at the age of 76. He drafted a will in 1988 and amended it in October 2014. The administrator said he had handled all outstanding issues over taxes and determining the value of Carl’s property.

In his report, he said that no creditors came forward seeking money from the estate and all tax returns had been filed. The total value of the estate was listed as $870,053.83.

The administrator asked the court to approve $20,000 in fees for work done and another $20,000 for legal fees.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The estate consists of two accounts at City National Bank with $147,000 in funds, plus safety deposit boxes at the bank with $664,000 in cash and a 2018 GMC Pickup Truck with 19,000 miles on it. The car was worth an estimated $58,000.

The administrator asked that the estate be closed and the assets be distributed to Carl’s two sons.

After his death, Carl’s family released a statement. It read, “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers.”

They told his fans that the actor died peacefully in his sleep.

The family added, “Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend.”

The actor’s cause of death was listed as atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. Officials revealed Carl suffered from heart disease.

Carl was celebrated by his famous costars after his passing. Sylvester Stallone, who appeared with Carl in the Rocky franchise, said at the time, “I saw him as Superman. He really was. He had the voice, the talent, the humor. He had it all.”

Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

He added, “I couldn’t have made it without him.” Sylvester, 77, continued, “I’m so torn up, I can’t even tell you. I’m just trying to hold it in because Carl Weathers was such an integral part of my life, my success.”

He ended, “Everything about it, I give him incredible credit and kudos because when he walked into that room and I saw him for the first time, I saw greatness. But I didn’t realize how great.”

Dolph Lundgren, who also starred in the Rocky films, said, “I was saddened to hear the news this morning. Along with the world, I will miss Carl. He was a great actor, a terrific athlete and a good friend. I cherish many special memories of Carl, both professionally and personally. Like Apollo Creed, he had that special charm that always brought a smile to your face.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger, who appeared in the film Predator with the late actor, said, “Carl Weathers will always be a legend. An extraordinary athlete, a fantastic actor, and a great person. We couldn’t have made Predator without him. And we certainly wouldn’t have had such a wonderful time making it.”