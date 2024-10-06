Despite the issues in the Brown family, Robyn Brown still considers herself a grandmother to Mykelti Brown’s kids. Even though Mykelti’s mom, Christine Brown, divorced Kody Brown, Robyn still shared a sweet moment with her newborn twins in a preview for the Sunday, October 6, episode of Sister Wives.

In the clip – which was filmed almost two years ago – Robyn, 45, spent time with the twins following their November 2022 birth. She discussed the family dynamic, telling cameras, “Christine was great. We just co-grandparented and that’s kind of always what I wanted. I understand and have to respect that she doesn’t want it the same way [anymore] and I know that she was just making sure that she was supportive to Tony and Mykelti, which I appreciate, and so it worked out. It was fine. It was great.”

She also said that she had the “most beautiful experience” with the twins. “It’s been such a sweet experience being a part of all of this and being there at the hospital and helping taking care of the babies and getting to bond with them,” Robyn added. “I just really love being a grandma.”

When Christine, 52, left Kody in 2021, she stayed close with Janelle Brown, but distanced herself from Robyn and Meri Brown. However, the family has continued to come together for big moments in the kids’ lives, and Mykelti, 28, giving birth definitely fit the bill, especially since she and Robyn always had a close relationship.

On the show’s September 20 episode, Christine opened up about how “awkward” it was to have Robyn around when Mykelti gave birth. “Having Robyn there just showed me that I don’t know how long it’s going to take for all of us to get back together again and be OK in each other’s presence,” she shared. “It was awkward. And it’s going to be awkward for a while, and I don’t know what the future looks like. We’ll do it for our kids.”

Mykelti added, “They’re not here for each other. They’re not here for anybody else. They’re here for me. So it’s very honoring, humbling and super special because this is one of the most incredible and memorable moments of my life. And to be able to share it with my moms, I think is really important to me.”

Now that a few years have gone by, though, it appears that Mykelti and Robyn’s relationship is a bit more strained. “It’s true we have always been super supportive of Robyn. Yes lately it may seem as that has changed,” Mykleti wrote to a fan on Patreon. “There are things that happened during the recent funeral that are the reason for that. We won’t be talking about those events. So your [sic] not totally wrong [that we’re not as close anymore].”

Mykelti appeared to be referring to the funeral of Janelle, 55, and Kody’s son Garrison Brown, who died by suicide in March. She concluded her message by thanking fans for continuing to support her amid the family’s new dynamic.