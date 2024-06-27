Rob Kardashian's Daughter Dream Debuts Her 1st Song

Dream Kardashian is following in mom Blac Chyna’s footsteps — and cousin North West’s! The daughter of Rob Kardashian and the “Doom” rapper recently debuted her first song on her mom’s Instagram account.

Chyna, 36, whose real name is Angela Renée White, took to Instagram on June 22 to share a video compilation of photos and clips from Dream’s dance recital that day. She set the video to Dream’s song, called “Besties Do It Better.”

On the track, Dream, 7, raps about her closest friends. “Besties do it better/ BFF forever/ That’s my friend forever/ I want my friend forever,” she sings. “It’s Dream/ I’m on the scene/ And I’m the queen/ There’s no time to be mean.”

Chyna captioned the post, “Dream’s the Queen. These are the moments I live for.”

Dream’s song does not appear to be officially released, and it’s unlikely that she’ll have any sort of album out soon. The Rob & Chyna star told Entertainment Tonight in 2023 that she’s going to wait a few more years until she lets Dream and King Cairo Stevenson, her son with ex Tyga, pursue their passions.

“I’m gonna let her do whatever she wants once she’s of-age,” Chyna said. “I feel like, just in general, my kids are going to be burnt out from TV and paparazzi and this and that. I’d like for them to be sheltered and have their imagination. That’s really important for me. The kids grow up so fast. Childhood’s so short. It’s so short.”

Blac Chyna/Instagram

The recital was a Kardashian-Jenner family affair. Kim Kardashian and ex Kanye West’s daughter Chicago West, Kylie Jenner and ex Travis Scott‘s daughter Stormi Webster, and Khloé Kardashian and ex Tristan Thompson’s daughter True Thompson also participated in the dance event with their cousin.

“My girls had their dance recital yesterday! Year 3 done,” Khloé captioned her own post on Sunday, June 23. “I can’t believe they already have done three years of dance. Life is moving quickly. They did two dances this year —Ballet and hiphop. I am so so proud of them! They were absolutely perfect. Obviously, none of our girls wear makeup like this regularly. This was for the recital only. They are beautiful just as they are. Yesterday was super special. Memories for a lifetime.”

It’s unclear if Rob, 37, attended the recital, as he did not appear in any photos on social media. The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has kept a very low profile in recent years. However, he has occasionally resurfaced to show love and support for his daughter online. Back in January, he took to his Instagram Stories to share a clip of Dream dancing around in her bedroom.

Earlier, in November 2023, Rob made a rare appearance on video at Dream’s 7th birthday party, which featured a spa theme.

Though it’s been years since Rob has appeared in front of TV cameras alongside the rest of his famous family, Khloé, 40, hasn’t lost hope that her brother will return to the reality television world.

“I do think Rob would come back to the show,” the former Revenger Body star said during an episode of The Kardashians season 3 in 2023. “He talks about it a lot. But I do know that Rob has been through a lot personally. But he’s literally the best dad I know, and I’m so proud of him for that. I know he’s feeling really good about himself, and I’m happy for him. I have faith that soon he’ll be back on the show.”