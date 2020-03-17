33 years young! Rob Kardashian may not be able to go out and party on his birthday this year, but his family is still helping him celebrate in style. On Tuesday, March 17, the Kardashians and Jenners took to social media to share some special messages for their family member. Mom Kris Jenner was the first to kick off the trend, sharing a flood of photos on Instagram.

“Happy Birthday, Rob!!!!” Kris, 64, wrote as she called herself a “proud mama” in the hashtags. “You are truly the most wonderful daddy, son, brother and friend, and I am so proud of you. … You are always here for all of us, and I thank God every day for blessing me with you. You are such a huge part of my heart, and I love you so much. … Love, Mom. XOXO.”

Next up was Kim Kardashian, as she shared her own throwback photos from when she and her little bro took a trip to Las Vegas, Nevada in 2011. At the time, the siblings were celebrating Rob’s 24th birthday with his very own Lakers jersey-themed cake. “Happy Birthday,” Kim, 39, captioned the photos. “I love you [so], so much, @robkardashianofficial. I remember this trip to Vegas like it was yesterday! I hope we can all celebrate you soon!”

On her Instagram Story, younger sister Kendall Jenner joined in with her own throwback picture. In her post, a tiny Kendall rocks bangs and drinks her soda while smiling next to a teenage Rob. “Happy birthday, Bob,” she wrote in a sing-songy caption. “I love you.”

Though the only Kardashian son has been keeping a low-profile lately, it’s clear he’s still tight with his family. Kenny even gushed over him on The Late, Late Show With James Corden in December 2020, calling him the best parent out of all of her siblings. “I would say Rob is No. 1 — he is so good to his daughter,” she spilled.

Even ex Blac Chyna, who the father has famously had issues with, has paid him her fair share of compliments in the past. “Coparenting is actually really good. I’m definitely grateful for both my baby fathers and whatnot,” she told Us Weekly in December. “They do give me that break so I can rejuvenate myself as a woman and just get back focus. Or, if I have to do something, it just gives me that leeway. So, that’s, I think, key.”