He’s back! Rob Kardashian made a rare appearance for his sister Khloé Kardashian’s birthday, penning a heartfelt tribute in honor of her special day.

“Happy Birthday @khloekardashian,” the Arthur George Socks founder, 36, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, June 27. “Wishing you nothing but good health and happiness forever, my darling buttercup! I love you so much and [am] so thankful to have u in my life and for all that U do for Dream and I [sic]. I don’t know what I would do without you.”

Rob shares his 6-year-old daughter, Dream, with ex Blac Chyna.

In his carousel post, the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star included an old selfie of him and the Good American founder, 39, and a second photo of KoKo posing with Dream.

In response to the adorable caption, Khloé commented, “My baby!!! My favorite human being in the world. You’re my heartbeat.”

This was the first time Rob has taken to social media since February, as he tends to maintain a private life now following his former reality TV days with his ultra-famous sisters and momager Kris Jenner. Though they have starred in three seasons of their new series, The Kardashians, Rob rarely makes an onscreen appearance nowadays.

However, fans have gotten the occasional glimpse at the dad of one in recent years. Just three months prior to his tribute for KoKo, she gushed over her brother in a birthday post for him on March 17. In her post, the mother of two — who shares daughter True and son Tatum with ex Tristan Thompson — included several throwback pictures of Rob from childhood through adulthood.

“My wish for you is a thousand wishes and for them all to come true,” she wrote at the time. “That you wake up one day and you know with everything inside your being that you are enough. You’ve always been enough. My wish is that you feel what anyone feels when they are in your presence — complete bliss and respect! You make people feel safe and that they are home when they are around you. I pray you realize that WE are the lucky ones because we have you.”

Khloé added that she wished for her brother to “continue to do things that push [him] outside [of his] comfort zone.”

“Let this season be what it needs to be,” she continued. “Let it shape you how it is destined to. Tell people that you love them, often, and that you appreciate them. Be the greatest person you can possibly be. Do things that make you proud. Surround yourself with people who bring out the best of you. Believe in yourself and in your journey. Continue to be humble. Let go of the pressure that your past has put on you. Thrive at your own pace. The secret is, just be better than you were yesterday.”

She then ended her tribute by noting that she “couldn’t be prouder” to be his sister and that she is thankful “for [their] relationship and the relationship with [their] children.”