A rare appearance. Rob Kardashian isn’t online much these days, but he could be heard in sister Khloé Kardashian’s Instagram Stories as their daughters, True Thompson and Dream Kardashian, danced their hearts out.

On Wednesday, July 5, Khloé, 39, shared a series of videos in which her daughter True, 5, and Rob’s daughter Dream, 6, showed off their choreography to Halsey’s “Could Have Been Me,” as well as “How Far I’ll Go” from Moana and Nicki Minaj’s “Starships.” The girls clapped their hands, swung their arms, jumped and ran around the dining room table for their big show.

Neither Rob, 36, nor Khloé ever appeared on camera, but Rob could be heard cheering on the girls with an occasional “Yeah!” At one point, Khloé said, “Go Uncle Bob,” seemingly indicating that he was dancing along. Rob and Khloé later shouted “No!” as True almost attempted to hang from the chandelier above the dining room table.

While Rob was once a mainstay on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, he has kept out of the spotlight as much as possible in recent years. He has made occasional appearances on Hulu’s The Kardashians, but he tends to stay private when it comes to public events and social media. He even skipped sister Kourtney Kardashian’s May 2022 wedding to Travis Barker because of how publicized it was.

“Rob is a very private person,” a source revealed to In Touch at the time. “He knew that the wedding would be on the world stage.”

Khloé addressed Rob’s desire for privacy back in 2021 when he did not attend the Keeping Up With the Kardashian reunion when the E! show ended. She said that her brother was “feeling really good about himself” without reality TV.

“It’s not so much about physical appearance … I think he’s just getting stronger. I think you have to get heartbroken and learn from your mistakes, and I think he’s just stronger and feeling better to be around and be more vulnerable or exposed,” she said. Khloé was seemingly referring to Rob’s breakup with ex-fiancée Blac Chyna, with whom he shares Dream, and their lengthy legal battle.

However, Rob has made a few exceptions to his social media privacy, especially for Khloé and his daughter. On May 16, Rob made a rare comment on a photo Khloé posted of herself and Dream.

“My loves,” he wrote as his sister and daughter twinned in black outfits.

Then, on June 27, Rob took to his own Instagram feed for the first time since February to share a tribute to Khloé for her birthday. He shared a photo of himself and his sister, as well as a photo of Khloé and Dream.

“Happy Birthday @khloekardashian,” Rob captioned the carousel. “Wishing you nothing but good health and happiness forever, my darling buttercup! I love you so much and [am] so thankful to have u in my life and for all that U do for Dream and I [sic]. I don’t know what I would do without you.”

Khloé returned the love, commenting back, “My baby!!! My favorite human being in the world. You’re my heartbeat.”