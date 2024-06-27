Rob Kardashian made a rare social media appearance when he was featured in an Instagram video sister Khloé Kardashian posted while reflecting on birthdays as she turned 40 years old on Thursday, June 27.

It’s unclear if the video was current or from a past birthday party. In it, Khloé was shown sitting in front of cake covered in lavender floral-patterned frosting with candles atop. Rob was at the end of the table with Khloé’s BFF Malika Haqq on one side and his grandmother, Mary Jo Campbell, to his right.

Rob, 37, raised his hands in the air then cupped his hands to his mouth to let out a cheer before his sibling blew out her candles. The former Keeping ​Up With the Kardashians star looked fit while wearing a black T-shirt and matching baseball cap with a cone-shaped birthday party hat atop it.

Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

“Deeply grateful for every moment. I love you! I am so excited and thankful for this fresh decade and all it has in store!!!” Khloé captioned her post. In the comments, Rob wrote, “Happy Birthday scooby boobie,” along with hearts and balloon emojis.

The Good American founder responded to her younger brother’s comment by telling him, “I love you my favorite human,” while he responded back, “I love you,” with a blue heart emoji.

Since Rob is so reclusive and rarely comments on social media, fans left plenty of messages for him under his unique birthday wishes for his sister.

“I miss you Rob,” one fan told him, while another wrote, “Love you Robert, good to see you. Stay happy.”

One person gushed about the siblings, “Y’all so supportive of each other! We all love this for y’all,” while a user added, “Good to see you in the video Rob.”

Also included in the video were various photos and videos of Khloé from throughout the years, including childhood to motherhood while cuddling daughter True Thompson.

The Hulu star’s mom, Kris Jenner, shared a lengthy post about her daughter as she hit her milestone birthday. The two are so close they famously built mansions next door to each other in Hidden Hills, California.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful, delicious angel @khloekardashian!!!!!! I am not sure what I did to deserve you, but I thank God every single day for the beautiful blessing of being your mommy … you are one of the most wonderful loves of my life, and I cherish each and every glorious memory we have ever made. You are the most amazing daughter and have been the greatest gift in life,” Kris, 68, wrote next to a carousel of photos showing the pair together from Khloé’s childhood through today.

The momager went on to praise what an amazing mother her daughter has become, as well as “everyone’s favorite auntie.” Kris also cheered on Khloé’s strength and optimism.

“Happy birthday, my beautiful girl and may all of your dreams come true. I love you beyond measure, more than I can ever explain in words, and you will always be my Bunny. Love, Mommy,” she concluded the long tribute. Khloé responded in the comments, “I love you so so so much mommy!!!! Thank you for everything and every word.”