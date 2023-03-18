Nostalgia alert! Kim Kardashian once toured brother Rob Kardashian’s home, which previously belonged to mom Kris Jenner during the early seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and it’s exactly the same as fans remember.

Keep reading to find out everything we know about where Rob Kardashian lives!

Where Does Rob Kardashian Live Now?

“So, I just got to my brother’s house, and God, the nostalgia here is insane,” the KKW Beauty founder shared via Instagram at the time while walking through the iconic Calabasas home. “Guys, do you remember this kitchen just from filming?” Kim then panned her camera over to the kitchen and showed off the large black-and-white checkered floor that Kris famously had during the early seasons of the long-running show.

INFphoto.com; YouTube; AFF-USA/Shutterstock

The tour didn’t stop there. “Look at these walls! You guys, all the pictures. Do you remember all of this? So nostalgic!” Kim continued as she showed a hallway that is lined with tons of black-and-white photos of the famous family. The Skims creator also took followers into the old bar area, which still had glass bowls of candy ready for the taking.

Later, Kris joined the fun at her old digs. “How does it feel to be back in your house?” Kim asked the momager, who looked chic in a plaid blazer and black pants. “It feels amazing,” Kris acknowledged. “I’m so grateful we still have it in the family because it makes me really happy.”

Will Rob Ever Star in ‘The Kardashians’ With His Family?

Although Rob has stayed out of the spotlight for many years, he’s slowly becoming more involved with his famous family. The sock designer made his long-awaited return to Keeping Up With the Kardashians. During a teaser for season 18, Rob could be seen on a Zoom call during the socially-distant visit amid the coronavirus pandemic with his mom, Kim, Khloé Kardashian and Scott Disick.

“My brother’s coming back around [to filming]. He’s feeling more confident and comfortable,” Khloé divulged during an interview with Sirius XM’s Hits 1 in July 2020. “I think he just, you know, started a whole new season, so here we go.”

Rob, who shares daughter Dream with ex Blac Chyna, had a major weight loss over the past few years, and an insider exclusively told Life & Style the reality star is “happy,” “healthy” and “kept the weight off.”

In May 2022, the dad of one made a brief appearance on his family’s Hulu series, The Kardashians, sending fans into a major tizzy. Rob was spotted at his mother’s birthday celebration at the time, which his sisters also shared via their Instagram Stories.

Nevertheless, Rob has not become a regular face on the reality show.

It looks like Rob is living his best life these days!