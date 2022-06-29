Written in partnership with Team C4N2

Mike Sarcinelli is a versatile actor and producer who’s been hard at work in the entertainment world. He was most recently seen airing on ESPN, TNT and ABC and as the lead in the film Worth Fighting For (2021), which has been achieving great success on its film festival tour while earning several awards along the way.

Courtesy of Mike Sarcinelli

Sarcinelli’s love of the arts was evident from an early age. He became so involved with entertainment that at a young age he would host shows for his neighbors before even being old enough to really know what “entertainment” meant! As someone who always tried hard, Sarcinelli juggled school while playing hockey – all the time maintaining his passion for acting. Today, we can see how much talent this young man has gained over many years: easily liked yet driven, qualities he still has now, these qualities make him stand out among others around town; preserving them today too.

Courtesy of Mike Sarcinelli

Growing up in a close-knit Italian family is something that shaped Mike Sarcinelli’s outlook and mentality. “It would be pouring rain outside, and my dad would be talking about how the sun is about to come out, and how it was going to be a great day, and that positive mentality has stuck with me” he shares. His father lost his battle with cancer in 2017 something Sarcinelli stated, “rocked him to his core”. The experience gave him a whole different perspective on life. This turned Sarcinelli into the lively up-and-coming entertainer he is and influenced his message as one of dedication, peace and love. His goals and ambitions are molded around helping people grow, finding their true passion and really living a life through that passion. Sarcinelli is an artist that can certainly influence people in a positive way.

Courtesy of Mike Sarcinelli

The next chapter in Sarcinelli’s career is looking like he’s only going up from here. He will be acting in a comedy feature film during summer 2022 and cast as a character named Luca. The film features actors Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite), Jaime Lee (HBO’s Crashing), Subhah Agarwal (Westworld), and Kate Flannery (The Office). This is one to keep an eye on as he continuously shows how hard work makes a success.

Follow Mike Sarcinelli on Instagram Here