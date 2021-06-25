Rihanna Covers Up Matching Shark Tattoo She Got With Ex Drake in 2016 Amid A$AP Rocky Romance

Royalty! Rihanna appears to have covered up the matching shark tattoo she got with ex Drake with a new crown design on her ankle.

The “Work” songstress, 33, was sporting some fresh ink when she stepped out for a date with boyfriend A$AP Rocky (real name: Rakim Mayers) in New York City on Wednesday, June 23. RiRi’s latest addition could be seen above the top strap of her open-toe Tom Ford heel, which is exactly where she had the camouflage-print shark tattoo she got with the “Wants and Needs” rapper, 34, in 2016. Drake opted to get the same ink on his forearm and appears to still have it in recent photos.

The shark tattoo had “special significance” for the A-listers, E! News revealed at the time, as it was supposed to reference one of their date nights at Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada in Toronto, during which he bought her a stuffed animal shark. Bang Bang was the tattoo artist behind her famous inking.

Despite getting matching designs together, Drake and Rihanna called it quits later that year in October. After seeing the elaborate new crown design on her ankle, fans have been sounding off on social media, with some claiming it’s her way of moving forward with A$AP, 32. “Rihanna covered up the matching tattoo she had with Drake lmao don’t nobody feel my pain I promise,” one person tweeted. “Y’all Rihanna covered Drake’s shark tattoo and I am simply NOT OK,” another vented.

Rihanna turned heads during her night out with the “Goldie” lyricist, wearing a pink Christian Dior dress with a thigh-high slit paired with a fuzzy bucket hat, Dior statement necklace and a chic Fendi clutch. A$AP was no slouch in the style department either, wearing a sweater vest, black pants and a leather bomber jacket.

A$AP and Rihanna have known each other for years and collaborated on songs like the 2013 hit “Fashion Killa,” but they officially made their red carpet debut together in December 2019.

The rapper even called the Fenty Beauty founder “the love of my life” in a new interview with GQ for their June/July 2021 cover story. “I think when you know, you know. She’s The One,” he gushed about their undeniable connection.

