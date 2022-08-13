Bad gal RiRi is here. Rihanna stepped out wearing a sexy distressed miniskirt and thigh-high heeled boots with boyfriend A$AP Rocky while on a slew of rare date nights after welcoming baby No. 1.

The “Disturbia” artist, 34, slayed in her unique ensemble, which consisted of the black skirt, charcoal boots that wrapped around her thighs and a white graphic T-shirt. RiRi also kept her hair down and wore a pair of black sunglasses. The “Fashion Killa” rapper, 33, donned a pair of ripped jeans, a graphic tee under a flannel long-sleeved shirt and a purple baseball cap as he walked outside with his girlfriend on Saturday, August 13, in New York City.

Just one day prior, the low-key couple were spotted on another outing together in the city that never sleeps. Rihanna opted for a stunning black ruched minidress and matching crisscross high heels, completing the look with a white long-sleeved shirt to cover up her dress and a pair of black sunglasses. A$AP, however, wore a green and black long-sleeved shirt and distressed charcoal jeans.

Their two outings came more than one month after the Fenty Beauty founder made her first public appearance since she gave birth to her first child with the “Praise the Lord” artist in London.

RiRi and A$AP’s first child was born on May 13 in Los Angeles, Shortly after they welcomed their newborn, a source described to In Touch how the new parents were “settling into parenthood.”

“Rihanna and A$AP’s little boy is adorable,” the insider revealed on May 23. “Not many people have met their bundle of joy yet, but they’ve sent photographs and have excitedly FaceTimed friends with him. He’s a cross between the two of them and is absolutely tiny. In some lights, he looks like A$AP and in others, Rihanna. He has got Rihanna’s eyes!”

Since the two have remained hush-hush about the new bundle of joy, the Barbados native and the Brooklyn native will share their son’s name “when they feel ready.”

Throughout her pregnancy, RiRi was spotted out and about with her beau on multiple occasions, proudly showing off her baby bump in stunning outfits on the red carpet and while running simple errands.

