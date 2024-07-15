Richard Simmons Net Worth: How the Fitness Guru Earned Money

Richard Simmons led a mostly private life and stayed out of the spotlight in the years leading up to his death. However, the fitness guru still had a multimillion net worth from his years as a beloved public figure when he passed away at 76 years old on July 13, 2024.

What Was Richard Simmons’ Net Worth?

The health mogul had an estimated net worth of $20 million at the time of his death, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Did Richard Simmons Earn Money?

Richard became known in the ‘70s and ‘80s for his unique fitness programs. The New Orleans native suffered from obesity as a child, but he became interested in health and exercise after he moved to Los Angeles in the ‘70s. He lost 123 pounds by working out and eating healthy and ultimately decided to open his own exercise studio in Beverly Hills, California.

Unlike many gyms, which were marketed toward people who were already fit, Richard catered his studio to people who were struggling with losing weight and keeping it off. He taught aerobics classes and motivational classes. The gym remained operational until it suddenly closed in November 2016.

In addition to teaching at his time, Richard released several aerobics videos in the ‘80s, including his widely popular Sweatin’ to the Oldies series. He also appeared on the news program Real People, as well as game shows like Match Game, Price Is Right, $25,000 Pyramid and Hollywood Squares. Richard even landed a gig on General Hospital as himself for four years. He was the host of the cooking show Slim Cookin’, as well as his own talk show.

Richard stepped out of the public eye in 2014. However, he returned to social media amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 to help people stay fit at home.

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

In January 2024, it was announced that Pauly Shore would play Richard in a biopic. However, Richard shared on Facebook that he had no involvement in the film and did not give permission for it to be made.

“Hi Everybody! You may have heard they may be doing a movie about me with Pauly Shore,” he wrote. “I have never given my permission for this movie. So don’t believe everything you read. I no longer have a manager, and I no longer have a publicist. I just try to live a quiet life and be peaceful. Thank you for all your love and support. Richard.”

What Was Richard Simmons’ Cause of Death?

Richard died at his home in L.A. on July 13, 2024. Authorities responded to a call from the fitness mogul’s housekeeper around 10 a.m. PST, according to TMZ. Sources told the outlet that Richard fell in his bathroom, and the fall is believed to have potentially played a role in his death. Officials are reportedly looking into his death as natural causes and no foul play is suspected.

The public figure’s cause of death was later deferred by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner after an autopsy was completed, In Touch exclusively reported on July 15, 2024. Richard’s autopsy was done on July 14, 2024, and the medical examiner listed his body as “ready for release.” An investigator was listed as being assigned to the case.