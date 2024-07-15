Fitness guru Richard Simmons left behind a seven-figure real estate portfolio to the beneficiaries of his estate, In Touch can exclusively reveal.

According to official records obtained by In Touch, Richard owned the four-bedroom, five-bathroom, 4,119 square foot mansion he died for decades.

Richard was listed on paperwork as far back as 1989 for the home. Real estate companies estimate the property to be worth between $4.9 million to $5.4 million, based on sales in the neighborhood.

The entertainer stopped making public appearances in 2014. The police conducted a welfare check on Richard in 2016 after claims he was being held hostage. Richard denied the accusations when he spoke to LAPD officers.

Official records show that, at one point, Richard owned a three-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 1,500 square feet condo in West Hollywood, but it was sold off years before his death.

Harry Langdon / Getty

Richard died at his home at the age of 76 on July 13. TMZ reported that law enforcement sources responded to a call around 10 a.m. Sources told the outlet that Richard had fallen in his bathroom and the fall may have played a role in his death.

LAPD’s Robbery Homicide Division responded to the call due to the death involving a high-profile person, according to the outlet. Officers do not suspect foul play.

As In Touch first reported, the Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s Officer conducted an autopsy over the weekend. Richard’s cause of death has been deferred.

Richard died one day after he celebrated his 76th birthday. He wrote on social media, “When I taught class at Slimmons, on my birthday they would have special cakes made for me. One was a sheet cake airbrushed with my picture on it…….one was a Barbie doll and her dress was the cake……also what about that cake with a big Disco ball on top. It was my birthday when we taped Groovin in the House . …that one was a three dimensional three foot cake in the shape of one of my Dalmatians … You know I cried.”

Richard ended, “So many of you have sent me birthday wishes on my Facebook and other platforms. I really appreciate that. I don’t know when your birthday is but I wish you a happy and healthy birthday!”

Over the weekend, as fans and friend mourned Richard, his brother, Lenny, tried to console them. He wrote, “I don’t want people to be sad about my brother. I want them to remember him for the genuine joy and love he brought to people’s lives. He truly cared about people. He called, wrote, and emailed thousands of people throughout his career to offer help.”

Rodrigo Vaz / Getty

He added, “So don’t be sad. Celebrate his life! He was very excited about all of the upcoming ventures he was working on. We are in shock. Please respect the family at this difficult time.”

Fellow fitness guru Denise Austin wrote on social media, “I am heartbroken, as he is someone l have known and started the aerobics business with over 40 years ago.”

She ended, “Every time we were together we had so much fun… filled with hugs, laughter and tears.”

Richard’s family has yet to announce details for a memorial.