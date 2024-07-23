Richard Simmons was laid to rest in Los Angeles by his family and In Touch has the first photos of his gravesite surrounded by flowers.

As In Touch previously reported, the fitness guru died at his home at the age of 76 on July 13. Sources told TMZ that Richard had fallen in his bathroom and it may have contributed to his death.

Sources told the outlet that Richard’s housekeeper tried to get him to a doctor following the fall. An insider said Richard brushed off the request because he didn’t want to go on his birthday.

Last week, Richards’ family buried him at the Pierce Brothers Westwood Village Memorial Park and Mortuary. In photos, the gravesite has been covered from various flower arrangements, including a massive bouquet of roses.

MEGA

As In Touch first reported, the Los Angeles Medical Examiner completed Richard’s autopsy but the cause of death was not determined. The examiner said additional testing needed to be done to confirm the cause of death.

The Los Angeles Police Department launched an investigation into the death but do not believe foul play played a role.

Richard shocked fans when he passed one day after his birthday, where he was active on social media.

In one of his final posts, Richard thanked his fans for all the birthday wishes and for their support over the years.

MEGA

He told his fans, “When I taught class at Slimmons, on my birthday they would have special cakes made for me. One was a sheet cake airbrushed with my picture on it…….one was a Barbie doll and her dress was the cake……also what about that cake with a big Disco ball on top. It was my birthday when we taped Groovin in the House . …that one was a three dimensional three foot cake in the shape of one of my Dalmatians … You know I cried.”

Richard added, “So many of you have sent me birthday wishes on my Facebook and other platforms. I really appreciate that. I don’t know when your birthday is but I wish you a happy and healthy birthday!”

The entertainer’s fans were consoled by Richard’s brother, Lenny. He wrote a message on Richard’s account telling fans to not be sad.

Moses Robinson / Getty

He told them, “I don’t want people to be sad about my brother. I want them to remember him for the genuine joy and love he brought to people’s lives. He truly cared about people. He called, wrote, and emailed thousands of people throughout his career to offer help.”

Lenny ended, “So don’t be sad. Celebrate his life! He was very excited about all of the upcoming ventures he was working on. We are in shock. Please respect the family at this difficult time.”

Richard had kept a low profile for nearly a decade. He was never married and had no children but left behind a massive seven-figure real estate portfolio for his family.