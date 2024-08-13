The grieving family of late fitness guru Richard Simmons is flexing its muscle against Pauly Shore making a bio film about the bubbly diet and workout personality, saying there were no plans to cooperate with the comic before Simmons died at home in July at age 76.

“Richard and I are not endorsing this project. It is unauthorized. I spoke to Pauly last year and told him [Richard] is not ready to tell his story,” a rep for the Sweatin’ to the Oldies icon announced before his death.

Richard had also released his own statement, saying, “I just read that a man that I don’t know is writing my bio pic starring Pauly Shore. I do not approve this movie. I am in talks with major studios to create my own biopic with some help. Wait for this movie.”

After Simmons’ death, his family and staff continued to slam the Encino Man’s efforts to launch his own film, which he hyped with a short flick called The Court Jester.

“Pauly Shore has recently made comments concerning his attempts to proceed with an unauthorized movie about Richard,” his staff wrote on Facebook. The statement included a quote from Simmons’ older brother, Lenny, who insisted Richard was determined not to cooperate with Pauly’s project.

As In Touch reported, the aerobics advocate shocked the world when he suddenly went into hiding in 2014 and lived out his last decade as a recluse.

Still, Pauly insists he’s known Richard “for years from back in the day,” adding, “I am him.”

“Pauly clearly can’t or won’t take no for an answer,” dishes a Simmons pal who also knows Shore, 56. “Richard’s family may have to resort to legal action to get Pauly to stop!”

Neither Shore nor the Simmons family have responded to requests for comment.