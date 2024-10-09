Richard Simmons’ autopsy is shedding new light on the star’s mysterious death. According to the coroner’s report, the fitness guru was covered in cuts and bruises and had a broken leg when he died on July 13, the day after his 76th birthday. He had what appeared to be bruises on his head, chest, elbows, hands, upper left thigh, buttocks, bilateral lower legs and feet. There was also a “palpable fracture” to his left femur, the autopsy noted.

The beloved star’s death was ruled accidental, caused by his prior injuries. (He’d fallen two days before his death.) Coronary heart disease was listed as a contributing condition. A toxicology screening found three prescription medications in his system: diphenhydramine, an antihistamine branded as Benadryl; trazodone, an antidepressant; and zolpidem, a sedative-hypnotic used to treat insomnia. “These do not appear to have contributed to the cause of death,” noted the medical examiner. Like his life, “Richard’s death was also shrouded in mystery,” a source exclusively tells In Touch. “His body was riddled with abrasions — and we may never know the cause.”