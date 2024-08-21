Richard Simmons’ cause of death was revealed one month after his passing at 76 years old.

Tom Estey, Simmons family spokesperson, told TMZ on Wednesday, August 21, that Richard’s brother, Lenny Simmons, received a call from the Los Angeles Country Medical Examiner’s Office, reporting that “Richard’s death was accidental due to complications from falls and heart disease as a contributing factor.”

Richard was found dead after authorities responded to a call from his housekeeper on July 13 at 10 A.M. His death was initially attributed to natural causes, with no suspicion of foul play. Sources told TMZ that Richard fell in his bathroom and it was believed to have potentially played a role in his death.

In Touch exclusively reported on July 15 that the television personality’s cause of death was deferred after an autopsy was completed. According to official records, Richard’s autopsy was done on July 14 and the medical examiner listed Richard’s body as “ready for release.” An investigator was listed as being assigned to the case.

That same day, TMZ reported additional details about Simmons’ fall, revealing that he had declined medical attention after his housekeeper checked on him.

Richard had kept a low profile for several years. In 2017, the police were called to conduct a welfare check on the entertainer. The health and wellness star died one day after his 76th birthday and was active on social media earlier that week, thanking fans for their birthday wishes.

Celebrity Crossword 17 Crosswords Play now

“The celebration of Birthdays. Birthday cakes and candles were created by the Egyptians, Greeks, and Romans. Later on someone said let’s bring gifts to the birthday person … that was a good idea,” he wrote. “In 1893 two sisters named Patty Hill and Mildred J. Hill wrote the song Happy Birthday to you. If the song was played on tv ,radio, or a movie these sisters collected a royalty. Now it is public domain.”

Getty

He reminisced on old traditions during his younger days where “special cakes” would be brought in during his fitness classes. “One was a sheet cake airbrushed with my picture on it … one was a Barbie doll and her dress was the cake … also what about that cake with a big Disco ball on top,” he continued. “It was my birthday when we taped Groovin in the House . …that one was a three dimensional three foot cake in the shape of one of my Dalmatians … You know I cried.”

Richard ended, “So many of you have sent me birthday wishes on my Facebook and other platforms. I really appreciate that. I don’t know when your birthday is but I wish you a happy and healthy birthday!”

Lenny broke his silence on his brother’s death on July 14, asking fans to remember Richard for “the genuine joy and love he brought to people’s lives.”

“I don’t want people to be sad about my brother,” he continued. “He truly cared about people. He called, wrote and emailed thousands of people throughout his career to offer help.”

Lenny added, “So don’t be sad. Celebrate his life! He was very excited about all of the upcoming ventures he was working on. We are in shock. Please respect the family at this difficult time.”