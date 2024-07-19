Richard Simmons’ body was released to his family as the Los Angeles Police Department continues to investigate the fitness guru’s death, In Touch can exclusively reveal.

According to Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s records, Richard, who died one day after his 76th birthday, has been turned over to his inner circle.

As In Touch first reported, the cause of death was deferred pending additional testing after his autopsy was completed over the weekend.

A rep for the LAPD said, “We are awaiting the final cause of death ruling from the coroner’s office before we can officially close the case.” Officers do not suspect foul play, according to reports.

TMZ reported that Richard was buried at the Pierce Brothers Westwood Village Memorial Park and Mortuary. His death certificate listed him as a single man who had never been married.

As In Touch previously reported, the entertainer died at his Los Angeles home on July 13.

David A. Walega/WireImage

Sources told TMZ that police were called out to Richard’s home at 10 a.m. Law enforcement sources said Richard had fallen in his bathroom and it may have led to his death. He was found by his longtime housekeeper.

Richard left behind a massive seven-figure real estate portfolio.

Richard had been active on social media on his birthday.

He told fans, “When I taught class at Slimmons, on my birthday they would have special cakes made for me. One was a sheet cake airbrushed with my picture on it…….one was a Barbie doll and her dress was the cake……also what about that cake with a big Disco ball on top. It was my birthday when we taped Groovin in the House . …that one was a three dimensional three foot cake in the shape of one of my Dalmatians … You know I cried.”

Richard added, “So many of you have sent me birthday wishes on my Facebook and other platforms. I really appreciate that. I don’t know when your birthday is but I wish you a happy and healthy birthday!”

The entertainer’s brother, Lenny, spoke out after his brother’s death.

He said, “I don’t want people to be sad about my brother. I want them to remember him for the genuine joy and love he brought to people’s lives. He truly cared about people. He called, wrote, and emailed thousands of people throughout his career to offer help.”

Michael Ochs / Getty

“So don’t be sad. Celebrate his life! He was very excited about all of the upcoming ventures he was working on. We are in shock. Please respect the family at this difficult time,” Lenny added.

Fitness entrepreneur Denise Austin paid tribute to her friend on social media. “I am heartbroken, as he is someone l have known and started the aerobics business with over 40 years ago … Every time we were together we had so much fun… filled with hugs, laughter and tears.” She said, “I can’t believe I just reached out less than a month ago. Richard – you have left an impact on us all. Thank you for all your love.. we did so much together in this life. I love you so much. You will forever be in my heart!!”