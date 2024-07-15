Richard Simmons‘ cause of death was deferred by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner after an autopsy was completed, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to official records, Richard’s autopsy was done on Sunday, July 14. The medical examiner listed Richard’s body as “ready for release.” An investigator was listed as being assigned to the case.

As In Touch previously reported, the fitness guru died on Saturday at his longtime home in Beverly Hills at the age of 76.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that police responded to a call around 10 a.m. Richard was pronounced dead at the scene. Sources told the outlet that Richard fell in his bathroom. The fall is believed to have potentially play a role in his death.

Richard had maintained a low profile over the past several years. Police were called to perform a welfare check on the entertainer in 2017.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty

At the time, Richard told fans he was fine and not to worry about him. He continued speaking to fans via email until his final day.

Richard died one day after his 76th birthday. He thanked fans on social media earlier this week for the birthday wishes.

He said, “The celebration of Birthdays. Birthday cakes and candles were created by the Egyptians, Greeks, and Romans. Later on someone said let’s bring gifts to the birthday person…that was a good idea. In 1893 two sisters named Patty Hill and Mildred J. Hill wrote the song Happy Birthday to you. If the song was played on tv ,radio, or a movie these sisters collected a royalty. Now it is public domain.”

His message continued, “When I taught class at Slimmons, on my birthday they would have special cakes made for me. One was a sheet cake airbrushed with my picture on it…….one was a Barbie doll and her dress was the cake……also what about that cake with a big Disco ball on top. It was my birthday when we taped Groovin in the House . …that one was a three dimensional three foot cake in the shape of one of my Dalmatians … You know I cried.”

Richard ended, “So many of you have sent me birthday wishes on my Facebook and other platforms. I really appreciate that. I don’t know when your birthday is but I wish you a happy and healthy birthday!”

On Sunday, Richard’s brother Lenny spoke out about his passing.

Moses Robinson / Getty

He said, “I don’t want people to be sad about my brother. I want them to remember him for the genuine joy and love he brought to people’s lives. He truly cared about people. He called, wrote, and emailed thousands of people throughout his career to offer help.”

He added, “So don’t be sad. Celebrate his life! He was very excited about all of the upcoming ventures he was working on. We are in shock. Please respect the family at this difficult time.”

Fellow fitness guru Denise Austin wrote an emotional tribute to Richard.

She said, “My heart is hurting that my dear friend and colleague, Richard Simmons, has passed away. I am heartbroken, as he is someone l have known and started the aerobics business with over 40 years ago. Every time we were together we had so much fun… filled with hugs, laughter and tears.. ill never forget Richard singing through the hallways, hugging my daughters, and even to sending me a letter when my mom passed.”

Denise ended, “I cherished our friendship- and I can’t believe I just reached out less than a month ago. Richard- you have left an impact on us all. Thank you for all your love.. we did so much together in this life. I love you so much. You will forever be in my heart!! Love, Denise.”

Ricki Lake wrote about her friend, “My heart is broken with the loss of this super special human. May he RIP.”