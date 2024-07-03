The city that never sleeps! Real Housewives of New York City‘s Erin Lichy promises the group’s second season is one to watch as the ladies of the Big Apple don’t fail to deliver on all the fun and all the drama!

While the premiere date has still yet to be announced, Erin gave In Touch a sneak peak into season 15 during a PRIDE Month bash she co-hosted with DJ Eliad Cohen.

“I have no words. Let’s just leave it at that,” she teased during an exclusive interview with In Touch at DJ Eliad Cohen’s Mezcalum PRIDE kickoff party at Dimes in the Gansevoort Hotel in Manhattan on June 27. “It was a fun season and a lot happened.”

The current RHONY crew includes a new wave of women with reboot stars Erin, Jenna Lyons, Brynn Whitfield, Ubah Hassan, Jessel Taank and Sai De Silva, as well as series newcomer Racquel Chevremont and Rebecca Minkoff, who is reportedly set to join.

Following in the path of fellow housewife Jenna Lyons, who is the first openly gay woman to star on the RHONY, Racquel, 53, is proud to use her platform to inspire change.

“My entire adult life has been about representation and using whatever platform I have to get the voices of queer folks of the diaspora out there. What better way to do so if not as a member of this iconic franchise?” she told GLAAD, the world’s largest LGBTQIA+ media advocacy organization.

And she has Erin’s stamp of approval! “Raquel’s the best! I love her so much,” the 37-year-old gushed. “Becky is awesome. I brought her in. They’re really good additions!”

When it comes to the dynamics with the other ladies this season, Erin said she’s on “great” terms with everyone. “I’m so happy and grateful that things transpired that way, but I can’t say the same for everybody else,” she said.

Fans of the franchise will watch the mom of three – who shares sons, Levi, 9, Elijah, 4, and daughter, Layla, 7, with husband Abe Lichy – juggle motherhood, a new spirits line, Mezcalum, and the ins and outs of the real estate world with her new agency, Compass.

“You’re going to see a lot more work, change, and growth,” Erin revealed while celebrating with DJ Eliad Cohen at their Mezcalum PRIDE Kickoff party. The two have been friends for years making it a no-brainer to collab on a fun event that supports the LGBTQIA+ community.

“We randomly walked into the same restaurant on the same night in Dallas … and we were like, ‘What, oh my god?! We have to do something in the city!”’ Erin shares of how the event came to be.

“I left the bar with bottle of Mezcalum, which I love and am obsessed with, and then the day after we started to work on a flyer, and here we are!” Eliad chimed in.

Party attendees also included Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Meredith Marks, Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Rachel and John Fuda and Margaret Josephs and The McBee Dynasty star Galyna Saltkovska, who danced the night away to a live debut of Eliad’s new track “Touch Me.”

“’Touch Me in the Morning’ is one of the most iconic songs and I decided to give it a rebirth, a new beat, and a new singer,” he shared.