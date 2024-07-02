Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs admitted she’s “not shocked at all” that Teresa Giudice told Jennifer Aydin and Dolores Catania that she was using Jackie Goldschneider to take her down, she exclusively told In Touch.

“I saw that coming. I can’t believe Jackie, being as smart as she is, didn’t see that coming but they’re really the same person and that’s what you get if that’s the kind of friendship you want,” Margaret, 57, told In Touch while attending DJ Eliad Cohen and RHONY star Erin Lichy’s Mezcalum PRIDE kickoff party at the Dimes in the Gansevoort Hotel in New York City on June 27. “You reap what you sow.”

During season 14 of RHONJ, Margaret declared her plan to distance herself from Teresa, 52, and her husband, Louie Ruelas, following their drama during the previous season. While Margaret used to be close to Jackie, 47, the former friends had a falling out and Teresa seemingly grew closer to Jackie.

Meanwhile, viewers have watched Jackie and Margaret butt heads over the mother of four’s memoir, The Weight of Beautiful. After Jackie wasn’t willing to give Margaret an advanced copy or credit for helping get the book made, their tension only intensified when Jackie and Teresa grew close.

During the June 23 episode, Teresa even admitted she was using Jackie in order to get information about Margaret amid their feud. After the episode aired, costar Rachel Fuda slammed Jackie while discussing Teresa’s admission during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

“My reaction is that she’s the laughingstock of Bravo right now,” Rachel, 33, told host Andy Cohen when asked her thoughts on Teresa’s comment.

Andy, 56, then asked for clarity on who the laughingstock was, and Rachel replied, “Jackie. She got played like a fiddle.”

Also during the event – which included drinks from Mezcalum and the debut of Eliad’s new track “Touch Me” – Margaret weighed in on Rachel’s comments about Jackie.

“I think everybody saw it coming,” Margaret told In Touch, agreeing that Teresa took advantage of Jackie. “I think it’s unfortunate, but everybody saw it. To pretend it was genuine on either side, it’s true.”

Margaret and Teresa have a long history of drama, though their issues escalated during season 13 when Margaret accused Louie, 49, of making a threatening phone call to her son. While Louie denied the claims, Margaret has stood by her allegations.

The reality star also opened up about having to relive the drama as the current season is airing on Bravo. “It’s obviously a little bit stressful, but I still stand by everything I’ve done and I’ve said,” Margaret told In Touch.

Despite having a hard time watching the drama unfold on TV, Margaret reiterated that she has no regrets about how she handled the situations playing out during season 14. “I think it is sad to see a lot of the things fall apart, but I have boundaries, I have certain things that I just cannot tolerate in friendships and I think I just have to stick to them,” she added.