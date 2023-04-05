Body of a goddess! The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania has always been a fitness girly. From owning gyms to living an active lifestyle for years, she has frequently undergone physical transformations. Although Dolores often cuts her weight in the gym, the reality star has recently turned to plastic surgery for her weight loss transformation.

The New Jersey native shed 25 pounds in 2019 after joining a 45-day diet program with Elite Health Center. While gushing over the results, the Bravolebrity exclusively told In Touch that she consumed only 750 calories a day while on the program.

“Unfortunately, I was so busy, I didn’t get to work out. Had I worked out during this diet, I probably would’ve lost another six or seven pounds,” she said in July 2019. “I did not want to spend my summer with the weight that I put on over the winter. This is what I needed to get my summer body before summer was over. Weight does not come off easily as you get older, it just doesn’t.”

Dolores gave In Touch an exclusive update on her healthy lifestyle journey three months after she completed her 45-day diet program, admitting that she was a “yo-yo dieter.” The mother-of-two blamed her weight loss struggles on her “love to eat” and men “loving to feed” her.

“They need to stop because the men in my life — after [ex-husband] Frank [Catania] — Frank’s picky with me because he’s a body builder but the men I’ve dated after Frank love to watch me eat because I eat like a guy! Like I can keep up with them. I’m not the salad girl, no, no. Then I’m like gaining weight,” she told In Touch in October 2019.

Less than one year later, Dolores revealed she underwent liposuction, a tummy tuck and fat transfer after she “wasn’t completely comfortable” after her 25-pound weight loss.

“I found myself still wanting to cover up. Once I hit my goal weight and I knew that my stomach wouldn’t be the way I wanted it to even if I worked out, I knew it was time,” the Powerhouse Fitness owner told People in July 2020.

Dolores continued to rock her hourglass body after her procedures but looked extra snatched during an April 4, 2023, appearance on Watch What Happens Live! With Andy Cohen.

After the Housewives patriarch complimented her slim physique, he semi-jokingly asked Dolores if she was taking Ozempic. However, she admitted to hopping on the “bandwagon” and taking the drug that is designed for adults with type 2 diabetes.

“I wasn’t going to come to [the] reunion looking bigger than anyone else,” she said, before revealing her only side effect was being “just not hungry.”

