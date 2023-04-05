Dolores Catania is known for starring in The Real Housewives of New Jersey, but the Bravolebrity has worked in several different industries over the years. As a result, Dolores’ net worth skyrocketed!

Keep reading to learn how Dolores makes her money!

What Is RHONJ’S Dolores Catania’s Net Worth?

According to multiple outlets, Dolores has an estimated net worth between $4 to $5 million.

How Does RHONJ’s Dolores Catania Make Money?

Prior to getting a chance at fame, the Paterson, New Jersey, native worked as a waitress, a shampoo assistant, a surgical assistant and a corrections officer, per Bravo.

In November 2018, Dolores explained what she learned from working in several industries during an interview with Bravo’s Daily Dish, noting that she worked as a waitress at just 12 years old!

Photo by Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock

“Then, I became a realtor, surgical assistant later on, like, when I was 37,” the reality star recalled at the time. “I went to school to get the degree that almost killed me. It took forever to get. It was, like, three years. I had to take a class to say the name of the classes that I was taking. I had to take medical terminology to say ‘pathophysiology.’”

After she broke the bank thanks to her reality TV life, Dolores became an entrepreneur.

“Well, [I’m also a] business owner,” she added. “See, I never think of myself [as a business owner]. I don’t think about things. I just do them. Entrepreneur, philanthropist. I do whatever I have to do.”

What Does Dolores Catania’s Boyfriend Paul Connell Do for Work?

As a successful woman, Dolores doesn’t need to rely on anyone. However, her boyfriend, Paul “Paulie” Connell, is a fellow businessperson just like her. With an estimated net worth of around $2 million, Paulie has worked as the president and CEO of Eco Electrical Services LLC since June 2010, according to his LinkedIn profile.

It’s clear that the RHONJ star loves her beau, as she gushed about how much of a “special man” he is during an exclusive interview with Life & Style in February 2023.

“Besides his dashing good looks, Paul has a heart of gold and a truly intelligent and witty way about him,” Dolores said. “Since the beginning of our relationship, he has taken such a direct role in my life, always looking out for me and my family’s best interest, no matter how busy he may be with his endeavors. I consider myself very lucky to have met him and am really enjoying our time together.”