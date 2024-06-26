Danielle Cabral addressed her dirty onscreen fight with fellow ​Real Housewives Of New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin and apologized to her fans for turning the argument physical. Before sharing her statement via Instagram on Tuesday, June 25, Danielle, 38, shared a quote from The Real Housewives of New York alum Luann de Lesseps.

“‘It’s really hard for me to say that I’ll miss her all that much. But as they say on Broadway, the show must go on’ @countessluann,” the Bravolebrity’s caption read, before reflecting on the buildup to her fight with Jennifer. “For a year, we sat back in silence as the lies spread like wildfire. Hit after hit – lie after lie. But we held onto our truth and knew our day was coming.”

Danielle went on to recite a quote, “The lies are always loud. The truth is always silent,” before noting that, “Silence is powerful.”

“Violence is never the answer. However, in all fairness, I did say the LAST person you wanna mess with is meeeeeeeee,” the caption continued. “Trust me when I tell you, Tulum was the tip of the iceberg….@bravotv.”

Danielle’s post included a photo of herself dressed up as a ‘60s housewife while watering her plants wearing a pink ensemble with a skirt and heels.

During the Sunday, June 23, episode of ​RHONJ season 14, Danielle and Jennifer’s little feud exploded while attending costar Teresa Giudice’s Tulum-themed party. Before hands were thrown, Jennifer, 47, accused Danielle of withholding money from a charity event and shamed her for not allowing her hairstylist to sit in the VIP section of a RHONJ event. However, all gloves were off when Jennifer claimed that the Bojie Kidz founder tried to ruin her hairdresser Marissa’s photoshoot by complaining that the job was pro bono.

“I was turned off that you wanted to make money on somebody that, I think, you considered a friend,” Jennifer told Danielle in the episode, with Teresa present.

The designer’s jaw nearly fell onto the host’s outdoor deck before she cursed Jennifer out.

Liz Wadman

“You f–king piece of s–t motherf–ker. That’s what you are,” Danielle replied before sharing her side of the hairgate phone conversation.

“The phone call had nothing to do with getting paid. Being Jenn’s friend, I wanted to tell her, ‘Just an FYI, this is what you’re going to be doing. Your hair girls might be offended by this, you’re going to be promoting someone else’s line.’ I know my hair girls would be offended,” Danielle said in a confessional and continued to share Jennifer’s alleged reaction. “And she says to me, ‘Oh my God. I had no idea. Wow. I don’t want to do this. You’re a great friend, thank you baby for telling me.’ And now you’re twisting it to make me feel like I am the worst friend.”

Danielle even clarified the phone call in question with Jennifer during her argument, who continued to scold her for “bad behavior.”

One thing led to the next and after the women called each other “f–king dirtbags,” Jennifer pushed Danielle, who then slammed her head with a glass pitcher.

The fight was quickly broken up by Danielle’s husband, Nate Cabral, who had overseen the entire argument from the side in case things escalated. The couple quickly left the party. On their way out, Danielle ran into Jennifer’s husband, Bill Aydin, and told him that he sleeps next to “the devil.” Jennifer claimed to be fine when the partygoers were concerned over her physical well-being. She didn’t have any visible injuries.

Nate, 41, supported his wife in the comments section of her Instagram post, alongside Jersey Shore star Jennifer “JWoww” Farley.

“’Silence Is The Ultimate Weapon Of Power,’” the househusband wrote, adding hashtags “GoodAlwaysWins” and “Unbreakable.”