Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge agreed not to disparage her ex-husband Simon Barney on the Bravo show as part of their divorce settlement.

In Touch obtained the agreement signed by Tamra, 56, and Simon on October 12, 2011.

Simon filed for divorce from Tamra on August 5, 2010. He accused her of being “verbally abusive” and said she had committed acts of “disloyalty.”

Tamra denied the claims. She wrote on social media, “Thank you to everyone who understands and supports me. For the record, all accusations are false.”

Simon and Tamra share three children: Sidney, 24, Spencer, 23, and Sophia, 18.

After months of back and forth, the exes hashed out a deal where they shared joint legal and physical custody of their kids.

The deal stated neither party would pay child support directly to the other.

“The parties shall each be responsible for the needs of the minor children during their respective period of physical custody. The court reserves jurisdiction to make an order for guideline child support at any time,” the filing read.

Simon agreed to maintain health and dental insurance for the children with Tamra helping out.

Tamra and Simon both agreed to waive “now and forever, any and all rights to spousal support and/or maintenance, both temporary and permanent, and further do hereby release the other from any and all claims past, present and future for spousal support and/or maintenance.”

Simon was awarded all furniture, jewelry, clothing and personal effects in his possession.

He kept all earnings he received after the date of separation, his 2002 Harley Davidson and a 1987 Ferrari. Tamra walked away with her furniture, jewelry, clothing, all earnings she made after the split, including from RHOC, two bank accounts, and her website.

Simon agreed to pay off a series of credit cards while Tamra agreed to pay off the balances on her credit cards from Nordstrom, Target, Sears and several other banks.

On top of that, she agreed to pay off 2008 and 2009 taxes. On top of that, both parties also agreed to not use or make any disparaging or derogatory remarks about the other in front of their children or to the public.

“The parties shall not make any disparaging, suggestive, negative, or derogatory remarks about the other in any public arena including, but not limited to, any production on television, including Bravo and any other network or cable television show, publications, or internet sites, including blogs, Facebook, Twitter.”

For years, Sidney has been estranged from the reality star. The RHOC star spoke out the situation to Page Six earlier this year. She said that her daughter was doing amazing, but they were still not fully reconciled.

“She’s doing amazing and — without crying, guys — that’s all I can wish for as a mom. She’s very successful, she’s in the film industry as well behind the camera. So she’s doing amazing things with her life, and that’s all I can really wish for,” she said. “I mean, I can wish for more,” she added, “but it’s on God’s hands really, God’s timing.”

Tamra wed her current husband, Eddie Judge, in 2013. She returned to Real Housewives of Orange County for season 17 in 2023 after two years away.

Simon was diagnosed with Stage 3 Throat Cancer in 2020. Tamra said any bad feelings between the two “vanished” after he found out. She said they were “rallying together as a family to get through this.”