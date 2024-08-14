Real Housewives of Orange County newbie Katie Ginella was involved in a nasty court battle with her ex-husband Andrew Sundseth over child support and custody, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Katie and Andrew settled their divorce in 2016. The two share three children, Max, born in 2009, Gavin, born in 2006, and Kaili, born in 2004.

The agreement said Andrew would have primary legal and physical custody of the children and the final say when it came to major decisions.

Katie was awarded visitation with her children. Katie, 40, and her ex agreed not to make any derogatory remarks about the other in front of their children.

The court documents said Andrew’s gross monthly income was $6,995 at the time while Katie was pulling in $3,750. The court ordered Katie to pay Andrew $1,220 a month in child support.

The RHOC star was ordered to maintain a life insurance policy in the amount of $500,000 until her support obligations ended. Each party waived their right to spousal support from the other. Katie and Andrew were both awarded their respective personal effects, jewelry, clothing and all other items in their possession.

Andrew was awarded a 2006 Scion XB and a 2003 Acura MDX.

Katie agreed to pay off her student loans and Verizon Wireless bill. Andrew was awarded a home in Marietta, Georgia.

In addition, Katie paid Andrew $5,000 to cover his legal bills. In April 2018, two years after the settlement, Katie filed a petition to modify custody, parenting time and child support.

She claimed Andrew had been subjecting their children to emotional abuse, “including telling the male children that they are bastards” and “idiots.” Katie claimed her ex called their then 14-year-old daughter a “bitch,” “disgrace” and “an embarrassment.”

The petition accused her ex of allowing the younger children, then 11 and 8, to stay “home alone for two hours 2-3 days per week after school.”

She demanded primary physical and legal custody of their children and for her child support obligations to be terminated.

Andrew filed a countersuit against Katie, but it appears to be under seal.

Based on Katie’s answer to the countersuit, Andrew accused Katie of failing to pay the court-ordered child support. She said she had “no ability” to pay in response to the claim.

Further, she denied a claim that she forged his signature on a loan application.

In March 2019, the parties entered a consent order over custody and support.

The exes agreed to terminate child support. Katie was named the custodial parent of Kaili and Andrew was named the custodial parent to the boys.

Then, in June 2019, Katie asked the court to find Andrew in contempt. She accused him of refusing to sign the required documents for Kaili to withdraw from school in Georgia and enroll in a Florida school, where Katie lived at the time.

Further, she claimed after Kaili told her dad she wanted to move in with Katie, Andrew allegedly told Kaili that he was throwing away her stuff and she could never live at his house again. Katie also claimed Andrew gave their son Max peanut pretzels to “test” if he was really allergic to peanuts.

“Max had an allergic reaction to the pretzels,” the filing said. She claimed Andrew also told the kids that she didn’t “really want you.” In response, Andrew denied all of Katie’s claims. He accused her of being the one who failed to follow their agreement. He said she failed to keep him up to date on Kaili’s schooling.

“During the 2019 Fall Break, Ms. Ginella did not communicate about Max’s allergic reaction that he had twice and returned him to Mr. Sundseth with a face rash and a box of antihistamine medicine,” the response read. His lawyer said, “Ms. Ginella has intentionally, willfully, and wantonly violated the Order. Ms. Ginella’s conduct demonstrates a willful disregard and contempt for the power and authority of this Court. The court should order Ms. Ginella to cease all conduct that violates the Permanent Parenting Plan Order.”

He demanded she be found in contempt.

The exes did not move the case forward after the back and forth and the case was dismissed in March 2023.

Katie is currently married to Matt Ginella, who she shares a son.