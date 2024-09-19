Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador’s ex-husband, David Beador, was hit with divorce papers by his wife, Lesley Beador, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Lesley filed a petition for dissolution on September 17.

She listed the date of marriage as October 15, 2020, and the date of separation as September 8. The couple share a 3-year-old daughter named Anna Love Beador.

Lesley listed “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. She demanded primary legal and physical custody of Anna. Lesley proposed David be awarded visitation.

Lesley asked the court to award her spousal support and terminate David’s right to collect any support.

In regard to community property, Lesley said that “various community property assets, the full extent, nature and location are currently unknown at this time.” Lesley asked that David be on the hook for legal fees in the case.

She also asked that her maiden name be restored to Cook.

The next day, David responded to Lesley’s petition. He disagreed with the date of the breakup and listed the date as September 17, unlike the date of September 8 that Lesley listed in her paperwork.

David asked the court to award him joint legal and physical custody of his daughter.

He asked that Lesley be paid spousal support per the terms of their prenuptial agreement. The businessman said the prenup provides Lesley with $10,000 per month.

He said it would start September 17 and continue for half of the duration of the marriage. David said the couple entered into a valid prenuptial agreement on October 9, 2020.

He said the agreement covers all assets and debts. He also asked that both parties be on the hook for their legal fees.

Lesley’s divorce petition was filed days after she obtained a temporary restraining order against David. In her filing, Lesley claimed that David had been verbally abusive and had created a hostile environment for her and her children.

Lesley has two children from a previous relationship with a man named Eriks.

She said that her ex had a restraining order against David due to past incidents. She said that on September 9 David stormed outside when Eriks came to pick up their kids.

She said he started yelling obscenities at Eriks which she filmed on video.

“All the children were present and witnesses [David’s] behavior toward Eriks. It was very scary. I recorded this whole incident and will provide the videos to the court,” Lesley said.

She said, “After this incident I received about 59 harassing texts from [David] in a row telling me I was ‘having sex with him,’ ‘I should go have sex with him,’ and was accusing me of all kinds of things that could never be possible. [David] truly needs help. He gets in an obsessive mania state.”

She said, “I never know when [David’s] next meltdown will be or how long they will last. These meltdowns when they occur are nonstop, even when he is working and they cause me to live in fear and to worry about the effect on the children.”

David denied the accusations.

He told the court, “Lesley routinely tells me I am abusive when I disagree with her or make my opinions known. She has a habit of texting me consistently for hours at a time, trying to spark a reaction out of me. I believe Lesley is angry because I cut off the unlimited spending ability on her credit cards over the weekend,” he said.

He said he had previously filed for divorce three times but dismissed each petition.

He called Lesley’s actions “pure extortion” and claimed “she is upset because I cancelled her credit card with unlimited spending. I am not required to sustain her lifestyle.”

David added, “Lesley will spin whatever story she needs to spin in the correct circumstance to get what she wants.”

Despite his objection, the judge granted Lesley a temporary restraining order requiring David to stay 100 yards away and out of their home until a hearing next month.