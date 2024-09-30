Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador’s ex-husband, David Beador, filed a restraining order against his estranged wife Lesley Beador’s ex — days after he was hit with a temporary restraining order, In Touch can exclusively reveal.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Lesley’s ex, Eriks Pukke, with whom she shares two children, said David filed a civil harassment restraining order against him on September 16.

Eriks said that David, 60, filed the restraining order “merely because” he came per court order to pick up his children on September 8, at the home where David and Lesley reside.

In the filing, Eriks said he already has a restraining order in place against David that was issued on December 7, 2023. The order prohibits David from coming near Eriks.

He said during the recent custody exchange, David “violated” the restraining order in place by getting within 100 yards of his car “and yelling profanities” at him. Eriks said he has not been served the paperwork, but David’s lawyer told him the court denied his request for a temporary order and set a hearing on the matter for October 11.

In his filing, Eriks also asked the court to not force him to testify in the upcoming hearing where Lesley will argue for a permanent restraining order against David.

The judge denied his request and ordered him to appear remotely.

As In Touch first reported, Lesley filed a request for a temporary restraining order on September 10. She asked that the order cover her and her three children.

David and Lesley have a 3-year-old daughter, Anna Love Beador. David and Lesley married on October 15, 2020. David previously filed for divorce three times but dismissed each case before it was finalized.

In her petition, Lesley claimed David had created a hostile environment. She said he had accused her of conspiring with her ex.

“All the children were present and witnessed [David’s] behavior toward Eriks. It was very scary. I recorded this whole incident and will provide the videos to the court,” Lesley said about the recent incident between David and Eriks.

Lesley told the court, “After this incident I received about 59 harassing texts from [David] in a row telling me I was ‘having sex with him,’ ‘I should go have sex with him,’ and was accusing me of all kinds of things that could never be possible. [David] truly needs help. He gets in an obsessive mania state.”

She said, “I never know when [David’s] next meltdown will be or how long they will last. These meltdowns when they occur are nonstop, even when he is working and they cause me to live in fear and to worry about the effect on the children.”

David denied the accusations.

He said in a declaration filed in court, “Lesley routinely tells me I am abusive when I disagree with her or make my opinions known. She has a habit of texting me consistently for hours at a time, trying to spark a reaction out of me. I believe Lesley is angry because I cut off the unlimited spending ability on her credit cards over the weekend.”

He labeled Lesley’s actions as “pure extortion” and claimed “she is upset because I cancelled her credit card with unlimited spending. I am not required to sustain her lifestyle.” David continued, “Lesley will spin whatever story she needs to spin in the correct circumstance to get what she wants.” The court granted Lesley a temporary restraining order until a hearing next month.

Lesley filed for divorce days later. She demanded spousal support.

David responded agreeing to pay her support per their prenuptial agreement.