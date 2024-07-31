Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador scored a massive amount of monthly support and a hefty lump sum as part of her 2019 divorce settlement from ex-husband, David Beador.

In Touch has obtained the divorce settlement signed by Shannon, 60, and David, 60, on April 24, 2019. The reality star and her ex broke up in September 2017 after 17 years of marriage.

Shannon filed for divorce in December 2017.

Per the agreement, the marriage was to officially terminate on July 1, 2019.

The exes agreed to share joint legal and physical custody of their three daughters Sophie, Stella and Adeline.

The agreement said, “The parties shall communicate with one another to ensure the children are appropriately care for at all times. The parties shall cooperate to promote healthy parent-child relationships between each party and each of the children, and neither party shall make derogatory remarks about the other in the presence of the children.”

Both parties agreed they would not move out of Orange County without the consent of the other.

David agreed to pay $2,935 in child support and split medical expenses.

For spousal support, David agreed to pay $10,000 less the amount of any monthly child support then in effect. The spousal support payments will end on April 1, 2029.

The $10,000 amount was a far cry from the $22,000 Shannon was receiving in temporary support before the case was finalized.

“It is the parties’ bargained-for agreement for this stipulated order that [David] shall pay [Shannon] $10,000 per month in combined child and spousal support for ten years, and no more and no less than the $10,000 per month in combined support,” the deal read.

Shannon was awarded a 2015 Cadillac Escalade, a 2018 BMW 7 Series sedan, several bank accounts, her various businesses, and all furniture in her possession.

In addition, she agreed to handle the balance on several credit cards.

David was awarded a home in Corona, California, a 1998 Ford Expedition, a 2008 Ford Explorer, a 2011 Land Rover, a 2017 BMW, a 2018 Ford Raptor Truck, a 2018 Porsche Carrera Turbo Cabriolet, a 2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV, all rights to his construction business and all furniture in his possession.

David also agreed to pay Shannon a one-time lump sum payment of $1.4 million to “equalize the division of community property.”

The case was closed until 2021 when Shannon claimed David was objecting to their children filming for Bravo.

“I have a new family that I would like to protect and not expose to a reality television show,” David told the court. “I find it very troubling that these proposed limitations are not acceptable with [Shannon] and/or her counsel considering the fact that [Shannon] and I both have joint legal custody. It is also concerning to me that these narrowly tailored limitations are not acceptable with [Shannon] and her counsel because it gives me the feeling that [Shannon] does in fact intend on referencing either myself, my new wife [and our] new daughter during the filming of this 16th season. This is absolutely not acceptable with me.”

Shannon told the court, “My children have grown up on the show and they are excited to film this season.”

“[David] will thereafter typically indicate that he is fine with the girls filming, but then he will place ridiculous and unattainable demands on the production company, network and parent company must adhere to, oftentimes seeking compensation, and all the while threatening litigation for failure to meet those demands,” she claimed.

The exes eventually reached a deal that allowed the children to film for Real Housewives of Orange County.

At the moment, Shannon is involved in a nasty lawsuit with her ex-boyfriend John Janssen.