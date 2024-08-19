Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador demanded her ex-boyfriend John Janssen’s lawsuit which accuses her of fraud over $75,000 in alleged loans, be thrown out of court, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Shannon, 60, denied all allegations of wrongdoing in the case brought by John, 61, and asked that he pay her legal fees.

Shannon and John dated off and on for four years, until breaking things off for good in late 2022.

In his lawsuit, John claimed Shannon asked him for two separate loans that remain unpaid. He said she first came to him in 2022 asking for $40,000 to pay for a facelift procedure. He said he wired her the funds.

John claimed he then provided her with another $35,000 loan. John accused Shannon of breach of contract and fraud. He claimed she refused to pay him back despite repeated demands for the money.

He asked the court to award him the $75,000, punitive damages and attorney fees. Shannon publicly claimed the money was a gift and not a loan.

On the Bravo show, she claimed to have paid for a ton of expenses during their relationship.

Now, in her newly filed answer to the suit, Shannon argued John was not entitled to any relief because he has “not suffered any irreparable injury based on any alleged conduct” by Shannon.

Further, she argued that “part, if not all, of [John’s] alleged damages were incurred as a result of [John’s] own breaches, acts, omissions, and negligence and thus recovery by [John] against [Shannon] is barred or reduced accordingly.”

Shannon’s lawyer claimed the reality star’s business practices were not “unlawful,” “unfair,” “deceptive” or “untrue.”

Her lawyer said Shannon complied with all applicable state and federal laws.

The reality star also demanded John be ordered to pay her legal fees for bringing “frivolous” claims against her.

“[Shannon] has engaged attorneys in defense of [John’s] frivolous, unfounded and unreasonable claims and are thereby entitled to an award of reasonable attorneys’ fees pursuant to applicable law upon judgment in [Shannon’s] favor,” her lawyer said.

The suit also argued, “[John’s] claims are barred, in whole or in part, due to the fact that no contract was formed because all or part of the contract or transaction resulted from fraud, deceit or misrepresentation.”

Her lawyer also said, “Part, if not all, of [John’s] alleged damages were the result of intervening or superseding events, acts or omissions of other parties, or industry market conditions, over which [Shannon] had no control, and for which [Shannon cannot be held liable to [John].”

On top of that, Shannon said she was entitled to a “set off of any money owed” by John, “including money owed [to Shannon] pursuant to any contract.” Shannon asked the court to dismiss all claims and award her attorney fees.

As In Touch previously reported, Shannon suffered a small setback in the case after a judge shut down her effort to dismiss John’s fraud claims and request for punitive damages.

Shannon and John’s breakup is a major storyline on this season of Real Housewives of Orange County as John is now dating Shannon’s costar Alexis Bellino.