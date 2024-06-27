Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador has completed her court-ordered community service as part of her DUI case, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, the Bravo star, 60, wrapped up her 40 hours last week. She handled the work — through a non-profit organization — over the course of 4 days.

The reality star finished the community service on June 13 — nearly one month ahead of the July 16 deadline set by the court.

Mindy Small / Getty

Back in November 2023, Shannon was sentenced to 36 months informal probation. In addition, the court ordered her to complete a nine-month alcohol education class, pay a series of fines and fees, and complete the community service.

She entered a plea of no contest to one count DUI and one count driving with a BAC higher than .08 percent. The judge dismissed an additional county related to the property damage she caused. The sentence came after Shannon was arrested in September 2023 for an alleged DUI and a hit-and-run.

Sources told TMZ the RHOC star drove her car into a residential property located in Newport Beach, California.

Shannon reportedly left the scene, but police tracked her down. Officers determined she was under the influence and took her into custody. She was released without bond. TMZ reported Shannon had a .24 percent BAC when tested by police after the crash.

The entertainer’s lawyer, Michael Fell, said following the arrest, “I spent quite a bit of time with Shannon yesterday. She is extremely apologetic and remorseful.”

The incident came weeks after Shannon and her longtime boyfriend John Janssen broke things off. Prosecutors were upset with the three-year probation handed down by the judge. They had been seeking 30 days in jail but were unable to convince the judge. Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer slammed the judge’s decision.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

He said, “Driving under the influence must have consequences. When a judge gives someone who not only drove with a blood alcohol level of .24 – three times the legal limit – but then ran away from the scene of an DUI collision a slap on the wrist, you are sending a message that DUIs are not serious crimes that demand accountability.”

“Judge London clearly felt otherwise and not only gave her a court offer, but dismissed the hit and run charge in the interest of justice. This is not justice. We as a society need to wake up and address the very real – and often deadly – consequences of driving under the influence,” he continued.

After the sentence was handed down, Shannon said, “I am grateful that no one else was injured besides me in this incident. I have learned so much from my terrible mistake that night and realize that driving any distance while impaired is too far.”

As In Touch first reported, Shannon and John are in the middle of a nasty court battle over an alleged unpaid loan for her facelift.