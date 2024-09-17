Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador and her ex-boyfriend John Janssen’s $75,000 legal battle is showing no signs of slowing down, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Shannon, 60, and John, 61, recently informed the court they did not see a point in attending mediation.

Lawyers for the exes wrote, “At this time, the parties do not believe mediation or arbitration would be fruitful.”

Shannon and John added that they had “exchanged initial discovery” and are “waiting to receive discovery response.”

As In Touch previously reported, John filed a lawsuit against Shannon, accusing her of refusing to pay back $75,000 he loaned her during their relationship.

Albert L. Ortega / Getty

Shannon and John dated on-and-off for years before breaking up for good in 2022. In his suit, John claimed Shannon first asked for $40,000 for a facelift procedure and then another $35,000 months later.

John said, despite requests for repayment, Shannon refused. Shannon fired back at the lawsuit.

She denied the claims that she refused to repay loans that John had provided. Her lawyer told the court, “[John] and [Shannon] were in a romantic relationship for over 4 years. During the relationship the parties regularly shared their finances and assisted each other with certain financial contributions.”

“After the relationship soured and eventually ended, [John] now claims that $75,000 he provided Defendant during the relationship were loans, subject to specific yet unidentified loan terms such as interest, attorney fees, repayment timing and the like. Defendant denies that said monies were loans, but were simply monies shared during the relationship,” he added.

The RHOC star also argued that “part, if not all, of [John’s] alleged damages were incurred as a result of [John’s] own breaches, acts, omissions, and negligence and thus recovery by [John] against [Shannon] is barred or reduced accordingly.” Shannon asked that all claims be dismissed and John be ordered to pay her legal fees.

“[Shannon] has engaged attorneys in defense of [John’s] frivolous, unfounded and unreasonable claims and are thereby entitled to an award of reasonable attorneys’ fees pursuant to applicable law upon judgment in [Shannon’s] favor,” her lawyer said. The dispute has been heavily featured on this season of Real Housewives of Orange County. Shannon broke down multiple times talking about her ex-boyfriend’s demand for $75,000.

Amanda Edwards / Getty

Following their split, John started dating Shannon’s RHOC costar Alexis Bellino. John and Alexis, 47, got engaged in August. As In Touch first reported, Shannon’s ex-husband, David Beador, is dealing with his own legal issues as well.

His wife, Lesley Beador, obtained a temporary restraining order against him after accusing him of being verbally abusive. David denied the accusations.

He wrote in a declaration submitted in court, “Lesley routinely tells me I am abusive when I disagree with her or make my opinions known. She has a habit of texting me consistently for hours at a time, trying to spark a reaction out of me. I believe Lesley is angry because I cut off the unlimited spending ability on her credit cards over the weekend.”

A hearing on whether to make the restraining order permanent was set for October.