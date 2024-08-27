Real Housewives of Orange County star Katie Ginella was accused of cheating on her former husband after they both called police on each other in 2015, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to a police report obtained by In Touch, Cobb County Police in Georgia responded to a call at Katie, 40, and her then-husband Andrew Sundseth’s home at around 8 p.m.

The report noted that officers met with Andrew and Katie “who had both called 911 after having a dispute.”

Andrew told police that they were arguing about Katie “cheating on him with another man.”

“[Andrew] said he suspects the cheating has been going on for months after reading text messages between his wife and the man she has been seeing. [Andrew] said during the argument he attempted to grab his wife’s cell phone from her while she was still holding it. [Andrew] said he pulled on the phone causing his wife to be pulled and fall to the ground.”

The report said, “After getting the cell phone from his wife, [Andrew] said his wife began slapping him on the top of the head in an attempt to get the phone back. [Andrew] said he did not want his wife to go to jail.”

Katie also spoke to police. She told them that during an argument Andrew tried to grab her phone. She said she held on to the phone as he pulled on it, causing her to be pulled. “[Katie] said she slapped at her husband while attempting to hold onto the phone. [Katie] did not want to press charges.”

The officer noted, “I saw no injury to [Andrew] or [Katie]. Both said they were able to call 911 without interference from the other.”

One of the officers spoke to the couple’s then 11-year-old child who told them he saw Katie hitting his dad while arguing over the phone.

Both Andrew and Katie told police that they did not have a history of violence with each other. Katie agreed to leave the home to resolve the dispute, per the report.

The report said that both agreed to leave the children with Andrew for the day.

Andrew filed for divorce from Katie in February 2016.

The exes share Max, born in 2009, Gavin, born in 2006, and Kaili, born in 2004.

Per their divorce settlement, Andrew was awarded primary custody of the kids and Katie had to pay support. Per the court documents, Andrew was pulling in around $7,000 a month while Katie’s income was listed as $3,750 per month.

The RHOC star was ordered to pay $1,220 a month in child support. In 2018, Katie filed a petition to modify the custody arrangement. Andrew opposed the request.

He accused her of failing to pay her court-ordered child support and forging his name on student loan documents. She admitted to not paying the support but denied the forgery accusations. They eventually worked out a deal where she would have custody of their daughter and he was awarded custody of their two sons.

Katie is currently married to Matt Ginella, with whom she shares a son.