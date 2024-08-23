Real Housewives of Orange County newbie Katie Ginella’s ex-husband, Andrew Sundseth, demanded she be thrown in jail and accused her of forging his name on loan documents as part of their bitter 2018 court battle, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Andrew dropped several bombshells as he fought Katie’s attempt to strip him of custody of their three children: Max, born in 2009, Gavin, born in 2006, and Kaili, born in 2004.

Katie, 40, and Andrew settled their divorce in 2016.

Per their initial deal, Andrew was awarded primary custody of the children and awarded $1,220 a month in child support from the reality star.

In her 2018 petition, Katie accused Andrew of being emotionally abusive to their children. Andrew denied her claims and filed a countersuit.

In his suit, Andrew claimed that Katie had not been paying her court-ordered child support in full.

At the time, he said, “Ms. Ginella has not paid the amounts due when they became due each month. Instead, she has made five payments totaling $1,100.”

In his filing, Andrew said he was forced to engage the assistance of the Georgia Department of Human Services Division of Child Support in order to obtain child support from Katie.

“Ms. Ginella has had the ability to generate income and to pay the child support that she agreed to pay and as ordered by this court but which she has willfully failed and refused to pay,” the paperwork said.

In addition, Andrew said Katie had willfully failed and refused to pay child support and owed around $17,000.

He demanded she be sanctioned for her behavior. Andrew said Katie also failed to pay him $5,000 in attorney fees that the court ordered.

Andrew accused his ex of failing to notify him when she moved on two separate occasions, which he said was a violation of their agreement.

Further, he claimed that Katie had failed to defend and hold him harmless from all student loan lawsuits and debt.

His filing read, “[Katie] has had a number of civil actions filed against him for the collection of alleged student loans which in fact were applied for by and for which proceeds were issued [Katie]. [Katie] in all instances forged [Andrew’s] signature to the loan applications without his prior knowledge or permission.”

“[Katie] was advised of the filing of these actions and request was made of her to defend same,” his lawyer said.

Andrew asked the court to incarcerate Katie until she purged herself of contempt by paying the back child support and fix the other issues. In response, Katie admitted she failed to pay support but said she had “no ability to pay the child support payments as ordered in the consent temporary order.”

She denied she had the ability to generate income and pay the child support.

Katie also denied her failure to pay was willfully.

At the time, she said she had enrolled in a payment plan with the State of Florida, where she was living at the time.

Katie also denied that she had forged Andrew’s name on the loan documents.

In March 2019, the parties reached a deal where Katie was awarded custody of their daughter and Andrew was awarded custody of their two boys. The child support obligations were terminated.

Katie is currently married to Matt Ginella, who she shares a son with. As In Touch first reported, Katie was recently hit with a $5 million lawsuit. She denied all claims of wrongdoing.