Real Housewives of Orange County newbie Katie Ginella was hit with a bombshell lawsuit demanding she turn over all profits from her golf business but she denies the claims, In Touch can exclusively reveal.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, a man named Chad Ruskey filed suit on July 31 against Katie, 40, Katie’s company Tee Shots, and her business partners, George and Dolores.

The suit accuses the defendants of breach of implied contract along with an allegation of fraud against Katie’s business partners.

Chad claims he exclusively developed the concept for a groundbreaking golf-related product in February 2023.

He explained he created “unique idea of a shot of alcohol contained in a golf ball-shaped shot glass (the “Golf Shot”).”

“The Golf Shot consists of a clear, spherical glass resembling a golf ball, meticulously crafted to reflect the dimpled surface of an actual golf ball. The glass is designed to hold approximately 50 ml of alcohol, such as tequila or other spirits, providing a novel and sophisticated drinking experience,” the suit explained.

Chad said also developed a magnum gift size version that holds 1.75 liters.

He said he filed a patent application related to his product. He said with the development of this original concept he conceived the working titles of Golf Shot and Tee Shots.

In his suit, Chad said he shared the idea with George, “who expressed an immediate interest in partnering with [Chad] to take the idea to market.”

Chad said he then had conversations with George and Dolores and they agreed to enter into a partnership over the idea.

In March 2023, Chad said he provided his partners with an update, specifically that he secured a domain, social media account and further employed his designer to create branding. He said they continued to have conversations about the design of the products. Chad said they went over mock-up for the Golf Shot in March 2023.

Chad claimed that George and Dolores conspired behind his back to secure the name Tee Shots without telling him.

“In or around June 2023, unbeknownst to [Chad], Defendants George and Dolores began conspiring with [Katie] to form a competing company to exploit [Chad’s] idea. Lacking the ability to create successful businesses on their own, George, Defendants Dolores and [Katie] desperately wanted an idea that others found exciting.”

Chad said that George and Dolores, along with Katie, “envisioned the enormous profits they could reap by leveraging [Katie’s] hopeful fame from her anticipated appearance on the reality show Real Housewives of Orange County.” “They believed that [Katie’s] exposure on the show would provide a powerful platform to promote their purloined product, thereby accelerating their wealth accumulation,” the suit read.

Chad said the trio formed the company Tee Shots in the state of Wyoming, “a calculated move to further their fraudulent scheme while attempting to shield the identities of the true owners involved in the theft. Wyoming business registrations are often selected for the purpose of concealing ownership details from the public, thereby protecting Defendants from scrutiny.”

He said that in September 2023, the company Tee Shots filed a trademark for the mark TeeShots.

Chad said Katie and her business partners then developed a website and social media accounts, “shamelessly promoting their stolen idea while flagrantly exploiting [Chad’s] original concept.” His lawsuit demands $5 million in damages.

Chad asked for an injunction prohibiting Katie and her partners from continuing to sell their product and for all profits the business earned to be turned over.

Daniel Do-Khanh, a lawyer representing Katie, Dolores and George, tells In Touch, “Katie Ginella, along with Dolores and George Salman, have not been served with any lawsuit by Chad Ruskey against them at this time. Ms. Ginella and the Salmans were previously contacted by Mr. Ruskey’s attorney about claims of being in breach of a partnership to develop a golf-ball shot glass business, and they denied having any business ties or arrangements with Mr. Ruskey. Mr. Ruskey’s claim to a unique idea of a golf-ball shot glass is unfounded. Ms. Ginella, in particular, has had zero dealings or prior contact with Mr. Ruskey, and will vigorously defend against being frivolously named in the lawsuit.”