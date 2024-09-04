Real Housewives of Orange County star Katie Ginella fired back at the man accusing her and her business partners of stealing his idea, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Katie, 40, and her partners, Dolores and George Salman, asked a judge to shut down a man named Chad Ruskey’s request for a temporary restraining order [TRO].

As In Touch first reported, Chad filed a $5 million lawsuit claiming Katie’s company Tee Shots was a rip-off of his business idea called Golf Shot.

He also asked for a temporary restraining order that would cause Katie’s business to pause operations until the case is resolved.

Chad said he developed the idea for Golf Shot in early 2023. He had the idea to sell a golf ball-shaped shot glass that could hold a shot of liquor.

He said he partnered with George and Dolores, who allegedly went behind his back with Katie to launch Tee Shots, which he said used his idea, without him. Katie and her business partners denied the allegations.

In a recent motion, they asked the court not to sign off on the temporary restraining order.

Sami Drasin/Bravo

The reality star said the order would “effectively kill the company, causing severe economic harm to multiple investors.”

Katie said Chad asked for the “radical” restraining order “without presenting the court with any competent evidence that he will suffer severe and irreparable harm without a TRO.”

Further, Katie’s lawyer added, “Indeed, [Chad] has no viable legal claims, and is simply attempting to steal the benefits of the company’s efforts (to which he contributed nothing), by making up out of whole cloth a claim to have had a prior oral partnership agreement with one of the company’s minority members.”

The lawyer added, “Even if that were true (and it is blatantly false), it would not be a valid basis for any claim against the company or its other members, nor could it support a TRO compelling the company to cease operating.”

A judge has yet to rule. Chad’s lawsuit described his business idea as “The Golf Shot consists of a clear, spherical glass resembling a golf ball, meticulously crafted to reflect the dimpled surface of an actual golf ball. The glass is designed to hold approximately 50 ml of alcohol, such as tequila or other spirits, providing a novel and sophisticated drinking experience.”

Instagram

Chad said he took his idea to George, “who expressed an immediate interest in partnering” to take the idea to market. Chad said he entered into a partnership with George and Dolores. He said he spent money and time to secure a domain, social media account and create branding for Golf Shot. He said despite their agreement, George and Dolores conspired behind his back to launch Tee Shots without him.

“In or around June 2023, unbeknownst to [Chad], Defendants George and Dolores began conspiring with [Katie] to form a competing company to exploit [Chad’s] idea. Lacking the ability to create successful businesses on their own, George, Defendants Dolores and [Katie] desperately wanted an idea that others found exciting,” his lawsuit read.

Chad claimed the defendants believed they could use Katie’s debut on Real Housewives of Orange County to sell Tee Shots. Chad accused Katie, George and Dolores of launching their own website and social media accounts, “shamelessly promoting their stolen idea while flagrantly exploiting [Chad’s] original concept.”

His lawsuit demanded $5 million in damages. On top of that, he asked for a temporary restraining order that would force Katie’s business to pause operations until the outcome of the lawsuit.

Daniel Do-Khanh, a lawyer representing Katie, Dolores and George, previously told In Touch, “Katie Ginella, along with Dolores and George Salman, have not been served with any lawsuit by Chad Ruskey against them at this time. Ms. Ginella and the Salmans were previously contacted by Mr. Ruskey’s attorney about claims of being in breach of a partnership to develop a golf-ball shot glass business, and they denied having any business ties or arrangements with Mr. Ruskey. Mr. Ruskey’s claim to a unique idea of a golf-ball shot glass is unfounded. Ms. Ginella, in particular, has had zero dealings or prior contact with Mr. Ruskey, and will vigorously defend against being frivolously named in the lawsuit.”

As In Touch previously reported, Katie faced several legal battles in the past including a lawsuit accusing her of making false allegations to police.