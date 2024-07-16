Real Housewives of Orange County star Jennifer Pedranti isn’t just a housewife, but a busy mom of five who runs her own business. After recently settling her divorce with Will ​Pedranti, fans are curious about what the Bravoceleb’s hefty net worth is.

What Is ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Star Jennifer Pedranti’s Net Worth?

Jennifer’s net worth is estimated to be $2 million, according to Parade.

How Does ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Star Jennifer Pedranti Make Money?

Jennifer is about her fitness! The reality TV personality not only owns a yoga studio, but teaches classes at Devi Rebel Yoga, according to her social media accounts.

“South OC’s Newest & Largest Yoga Studio and home to DR Wellness,” the company’s website states. “We have a wide variety of yoga and fitness classes with a strong emphasis on your overall Mind & Body Wellness offering Reiki Healing, Holistic Health Coaching, and more!”

In July 2024, the Bravo star invited her followers to an amazing yoga retreat in Tulum, Mexico. “It’s going to be rejuvenating and amazing,” she captioned a promotional video on Instagram.

In addition to making money from her Cameo page, where fans can pay for personalized shout-outs, Jennifer is also a bonafide influencer for her 60,000 Instagram followers.

Is ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Star Jennifer Pedranti Married?

Jennifer married William in September 2002, but their date of separation is recorded as January 3, 2021.

Their marriage spanned 18 years and 4 months. William filed for divorce in March 2023, just weeks before Jennifer made her debut on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Jennifer is now with current fiancé Ryan Boyajian, who proposed to her in April 2024.

How Much Money Was ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Star Jennifer Pedranti Awarded in Her Divorce?

Jennifer was awarded $4,674 per month in child support for the four minor children she shares with William. “Employment-related childcare costs shall be split equally between the parties,” the judge noted, according to documents exclusively obtained by In Touch in July 2024.

Jennifer will receive another $1,735 per month in spousal support from William and agreed that the extra child support would be reduced if she received additional income from Bravo for Real Housewives of Orange County.

According to the settlement, William received the entire net proceeds ($535,000) from selling the family home in Ladera Ranch, California. He also retained ownership of several assets, including multiple bank accounts, his share in Pedranti Construction Management, a 2022 Ford Expedition, a 2016 Ford Mustang, and a Toyota Tacoma.

Jennifer was awarded two bank accounts, a retirement account, and full ownership of her company, Devi Rebel Yoga. As part of the agreement to balance the division of community assets and debts, William agreed to pay Jennifer a lump sum of $267,811. Additionally, both parties retained all income earned after their separation.

The spousal support will terminate if Jennifer remarries.

How Many Kids Does ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Star Jennifer Pedranti Have?

Apart from her eldest son, Harrison, Jennifer shares four minor children with her ex-husband: Dawson, Greyson, Everleigh, and Dominic. The children will live with Jennifer while both parents share legal and physical custody.