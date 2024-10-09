Real Housewives of Orange County star Jennifer Pedranti served her ex-husband, William Pedranti, with legal papers as part of their divorce battle, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Jennifer, 47, hired a process server to personally serve William at his apartment in Mission Viejo, California. The legal paperwork instructed William to show up to court on October 21 for an examination of his financial situation.

The Bravo star said she needed the information to help her collect on a money judgment owed to her from William.

The judge presiding over Jennifer and William’s divorce scheduled the examination for next month.

The order warned William that he could face being found in contempt or arrested if he did not appear for the hearing.

Michael Tullberg / Getty

Jennifer’s filing did not provide details on the judgment. However, the request comes weeks after the exes settled the divorce.

As In Touch first reported, per their agreement, William agreed to pay $4,674 per month in child support for their four minor children: Dawson, Greyson, Everleigh, and Dominic.

William also agreed to pay $1,735 per month in spousal support. The spousal support will terminate if Jennifer remarries. Jennifer became engaged to Ryan Boyajian in April.

In addition, William agreed to pay Jennifer a $267,000 one-time lump sum payment to “equalize the division of the community assets and debts.”

Per their deal, William walked away with the total net proceeds [$535,000] from the sale of the family home in Ladera Ranch, California, his bank accounts and his company.

Jennifer was awarded her bank accounts and all interest in her Devi Rebel Yoga company.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

As In Touch first reported, back in July, Jennifer and William reached a settlement in the divorce. Jennifer wed William in 2002. They split on January 3, 2021.

On top of the divorce drama, Jennifer and Ryan are currently beefing with her Real Housewives of Orange County costar Tamra Judge and her husband Eddie Judge.

On a recent episode of RHOC, Tamra called out Ryan for comments he made about Eddie on a podcast. Following the episode, Jennifer took to Instagram to address her former friend Tamra’s behavior. “This woman for an entire year [dragged] my man’s name through the MUD,” she said.

“Remember BEFORE cameras went up she never had ONE problem with Ryan. (#neededastoryline) She has over a million followers and her own podcast and TRASHED Ryan regularly.”

Jennifer said her fiancé “went on ONE podcast and spoke his truth.”

She added, “How ironic that she TRASH talks people on the regular and if ONE person says anything back it’s crocodile tears … Eddie tried to stop her SEVERAL times. And after she STUMBLED out of Katie’s home yelling FALSE STATEMENTS the guys had a very civilized conversation.” Jennifer added, “We just had to take the trash out so that could happen.”

On top of that, Ryan claimed he hired an attorney to sue Tamra over remarks she made on Watch What Happens Live. Over the weekend, Tamara issued a public apology but that doesn’t appear to have ended the beef.