Real Housewives of Orange County star Jennifer Pedranti and her fiancé, Ryan Boyajian, partied in Las Vegas with Ne-Yo months after the reality star handled all of her financial issues, In Touch has learned.

Over the weekend, Jennifer, 47, and Ryan, 46, posted photos of themselves hanging out at a hotel pool where they ran into Ne-Yo, 44, and his friends. Ryan posed for photos with Ne-Yo while the entertainer rocked a hat the couple sell online.

Later in the night, Jennifer and Ryan attended Ne-Yo’s new residency at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas.

The RHOC star was pulled on stage and ended up dancing with Ne-Yo in front of the crowd while Ryan filmed the action from his seat. She posted a photo of herself on stage captioned, “Oh ya know … Just me and [Ne-Yo].”

The vacation comes months after Jennifer dealt with being evicted from a rental home that her costar Gina Kirschenheiter, who works as a real estate agent, helped her secure. At the time, Jennifer was still in the process of finalizing her divorce from her ex, William Pedranti. However, on this season of RHOC, Jennifer admitted she was evicted from the home due to her not being able to make the rent payments. She said she was behind $24,000 but blamed it on the divorce not being settled.

Instagram

Gina accused Jennifer’s troubles of causing her issues with her business. Jennifer and her kids ended up moving in with Ryan. He proposed in April.

As In Touch first reported, Jennifer finally reached a settlement with William earlier this year.

Jennifer and William got hitched on September 21, 2002, and split on January 3, 2021. The marriage lasted a total of 18 years and four months.

Per their deal, Jennifer and William will share joint legal and physical custody of their four minor children: Dawson, Greyson, Everleigh and Dominic. The kids will reside with the RHOC star.

William agreed to pay Jennifer $4,674 per month in child support for the four kids. She will receive another $1,735 per month in spousal support from William. The spousal support will terminate if she remarries.

“Employment-related childcare costs shall be split equally between the parties,” the judge noted. William will cover health insurance expenses.

Jennifer walked away with multiple bank accounts, a retirement account and all interest in her company, Devi Rebel Yoga.

She will also be paid a one-time sum of $267,811 “in order to equalize the division of the community assets and debts.”

Instagram

Both were awarded all the money they earned following their split, meaning Jennifer will keep any Real Housewives of Orange County income.

The deal said both parties were prohibited from disparaging the other in front of their children.

In her initial petition, Jennifer demanded child and spousal support. She asked for primary custody of their children with her ex being granted visitation.

“[Jennifer] requires assistance to cover essential living expenses for herself and her children, such as rent, food, and educational costs. While [William] currently covers healthcare expenses, additional support is needed to meet the financial requirements for the children’s activities, as well as their food and clothing expenses,” Jennifer’s lawyer said in court before the settlement was reached.

On top of the divorce settlement, William and Jennifer reached a settlement with the landlord of Jennifer’s yoga studio over a lawsuit over alleged unpaid rent.