Real Housewives of Orange County star Jennifer Pedranti was accused of breaching a deal with her landlord over unpaid rent and now she’s being dragged back to court, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Jennifer, 47, and her ex-husband William Pedranti, along with their partners, allegedly failed to make payments on a settlement to catch up on rent for their business, Devi Rebel Yoga.

The landlord said Jennifer and her partners never made the first payment of $25,000 that was due in April. They added, “I never received any payment toward the amounts due under the payment plan to date.”

The landlord asked the court to order Jennifer and her partners to pay up on the entire $160,000 owed immediately, plus attorney fees.

Last year, Plaza El Paseo Center, the landlord of the O.C. shopping center where Jennifer’s yoga studio is located, sued the reality star, William and their partners.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The suit claimed the defendants failed to pay rent owed. Jennifer and her partners leased the location in 2019.

Per the lawsuit, the parties paid an $18,000 deposit and agreed to pay $4,651 per month in rent. The rent increased to $9,000 by the seventh month.

“On November 1, 2023, and continuing thereafter, Defendants, and each of them, failed to pay the rent obligations due and owing under the Lease in full on time,” the suit claimed. The landlord said the defendants were given notice of the breach in early 2023.

The suit demanded in excess of $130,000 in damages. Jennifer reached a settlement with the landlord earlier this year.

Per the deal, the Bravo star and her partners would pay a total of $160,000 to resolve all outstanding fees owed to Plaza El Paseo Center.

The deal said Jennifer and her partners would make three payments of $25,000 before October 31 and then a final payment of $85,026 on December 31, 2024.

Jennifer and William have yet to respond to the landlord’s claims they breached the deal.

As In Touch first reported, Jennifer and William recently settled their bitter divorce war. The exes split in 2021, but it took until July to hash out a deal.

Per the agreement, William agreed to pay $4,674 per month in child support for their four minor children: Dawson, Greyson, Everleigh, and Dominic. Jennifer and William agreed to share joint legal and physical custody. The kids will live at Jennifer’s home.

Michael Tullberg / Getty

William agreed to pay an additional $1,735 per month in spousal support. On top of that, William said he would pay a one-time lump sum of $267,811 to Jennifer to “equalize the division of the community assets and debts.”

Jennifer was awarded all interest in her yoga studio and agreed to pay any debts associated with the business.

As In Touch first reported, last month, Jennifer demanded her ex-husband show up for an examination of his finances. She claimed to need information to help her collect on a judgment. The judge signed off on Jennifer’s request and set a hearing for this month.