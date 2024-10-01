Real Housewives of Orange County star Jennifer Pedranti was back in divorce court only weeks after hashing out an agreement with her ex-husband, William Pedranti, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Jennifer, 47, demanded William show up to court for an examination of his finances. Jennifer said she needed the information to aid in “enforcement of a money judgment” against William.

Judge Julie Palafox signed off on Jennifer’s request on Wednesday, September 18. The court set an examination for October 21 at 8:30 a.m.

The court ordered William to appear personally before the court and bring paperwork to help Jennifer collect on the money owed.

The notice warned William, “If you fail to appear at the time and place specified in this order, you may be subject to arrest and punishment for contempt of court, and the court may make an order requiring you to pay the reasonable attorney fees incurred by the judgment creditor in this proceeding.”

Jennifer did not explain what she believes William owes her.

As In Touch first reported, back in July, Jennifer and William reached a settlement in the divorce. Jennifer wed William in 2002. They split on January 3, 2021.

William officially filed for divorce in March 2023, only weeks before Jennifer first appeared on Bravo. In their agreement, William agreed to pay a modest amount in monthly support along with a substantial six-figure one-time lump sum.

The deal said William said he would pay $4,674 per month in child support for their four minor children: Dawson, Greyson, Everleigh, and Dominic.

The exes will share joint legal and physical custody. The children will live with Jennifer.

William also agreed to pay $1,735 per month in spousal support. The spousal support will terminate if Jennifer remarries.

She has been engaged to Ryan Boyajian since April.

Per the settlement, William agreed to pay Jennifer $267,811 “in order to equalize the division of the community assets and debts.”

Jennifer’s ex was awarded the total net proceeds [$535,000] from the sale of the family home in Ladera Ranch, California, several bank accounts, his company and three cars. The RHOC star walked away with her separate bank accounts and all interest in her Devi Rebel Yoga company.

Both agreed not to make disparaging or derogatory remarks about the other in the presence of any of their children.

In her initial petition, Jennifer asked the court for primary custody of their children with William being granted visitation.

Before the deal was reached, Jennifer’s lawyer explained his client’s need for support. He said, “[Jennifer] requires assistance to cover essential living expenses for herself and her children, such as rent, food and educational costs. While [William] currently covers healthcare expenses, additional support is needed to meet the financial requirements for the children’s activities, as well as their food and clothing expenses.”

William has yet to respond to the court setting a date for Jennifer to examine his finances.

