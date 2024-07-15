Real Housewives of Orange County star Jennifer Pedranti settled her bitter divorce from ex-husband William and will receive a modest amount in monthly support along with a hefty lump sum, In Touch can exclusively reveal.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, the exes will share joint legal and physical custody of their four minor children: Dawson, Greyson, Everleigh, and Dominic. The children will reside with Jennifer, 47.

Both agreed not to make disparaging or derogatory remarks about the other in the presence of any of their children. William agreed to handle health insurance.

Per the order, William will pay Jennifer $4,674 per month in child support for the four kids. “Employment-related childcare costs shall be split equally between the parties,” the judge noted.

In addition, Jennifer agrees the extra child support will be reduced if she receives additional income from Bravo for Real Housewives of Orange County.

Jennifer will receive another $1,735 per month in spousal support from William.

The support will terminate if Jennifer remarries. Her fiancé, Ryan Boyajian, proposed in April.

Per the settlement, William was awarded the total net proceeds [$535,000] from the sale of the family home in Ladera Ranch, California. He walked away with several bank accounts, all interest in Pedranti Construction Management, a 2022 Ford Expedition, a 2016 Forg Mustang and a Toyota Tacoma.

Jennifer was awarded two bank accounts, a retirement account and all interest in her company, Devi Rebel Yoga. William agreed to pay Jennifer a one-time sum of $267,811 “in order to equalize the divison of the community assets and debts.” Both were awarded all the money they earned following their split.

Jennifer and William wed on September 21, 2002. The date of separation is listed as January 3, 2021. The marriage lasted a total of 18 years and 4 months.

William filed for divorce in March 2023, weeks before she made her first appearance on Real Housewives of Orange County.

In her petition, Jennifer demanded child and spousal support. She initially asked the court to award her primary custody of their four children with William being granted visitation. On the Bravo show, Jennifer has been open about her financial issues during the divorce. She revealed that she was facing eviction before the divorce settlement was reached.

As part of the court battle, her lawyer explained his client’s desperate need for support. “[Jennifer] requires assistance to cover essential living expenses for herself and her children, such as rent, food, and educational costs. While [William] currently covers healthcare expenses, additional support is needed to meet the financial requirements for the children’s activities, as well as their food and clothing expenses,” her attorney told the court before the deal was hashed out.

On top of the divorce, Jennifer was recently dragged to court over unpaid rent on her yoga studio.

Her fiancé was also dragged into a massive scandal involving Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani. He has not been accused of any wrongdoing.