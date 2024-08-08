Real Housewives of Orange County star Gina Kirschenheiter and her ex-husband, Matthew Kirschenheiter, had a contentious breakup before finalizing their divorce following their separate arrests.

In Touch obtained the settlement agreement signed by Gina, 40, and Matt on August 16, 2019.

The deal said the marriage would officially terminate on December 31 of that year.

The exes share son Nicholas, born in 2012, daughter Sienna, born in 2014, and son Luca, born in 2015.

Gina and Matthew wed on May 15, 2010, and separated on April 3, 2018. The marriage lasted a total of seven years and 10 months.

Per the deal, the exes agreed to share joint legal custody of their children.

“Each party shall each be allowed to attend and participate in the minor children’s school and/or extracurricular activities. If both parties are at a child-related event, they shall remain peaceful at all times, and shall not communicate inappropriately, or harass the other parent while attending or participating at the activity.”

Matt was awarded custody with the kids on the first, third and fifth weekends from Friday until Sunday. The children are to live with Gina the rest of the time.

At the time, they agreed to keep their kids living in the same home. Gina and Matt would leave the property when the other had custodial time and then return when it was their custodial time.

On top of that, they agreed to participate in therapy to become better coparents.

Further, both parties agreed they would not make or allow others to make negative comments about the other parent or the other parent’s past of present relationships, family or friends in the presence of the children, or on television or social media. They both agreed not to grill their children about the other parent.

Regarding child support, Matt agreed to pay $4,500 per month. Following the sale of their home, he agreed to pay $5,795 per month in support.

Matt was ordered to pay additional child support for all income received over his gross base ad gross commissions of $412,608 per year. Gina received spousal support in the amount of $5,127 per month until December 1, 2022.

The deal awarded Gina her clothing and jewelry, a Chrysler Town and Country, all her separate bank accounts and a retirement account.

She also kept the Macy’s and Target credit cards. Matt walked away with his 2015 Lexus, several bank and retirement accounts, and various other items.

In June 2020, the parties agreed that Matt would cease paying both child and spousal support.

Prior to the settlement, Gina filed a restraining order against Matt in June 2019.

She accused him of domestic violence. He was charged with two felony counts of domestic violence in September 2019. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Matt ended up pleading guilty to one count of domestic battery and guilty to one felony count of false imprisonment by menace, violence or fraud. He was sentenced to 180 days in jail but he did not have to serve any time behind bars as long as Matt completed a batterer’s program and finished three years of probation.

Around the same time, Gina was arrested for driving under the influence in Orange County. She was sentenced to three years informal probation and ordered to complete 20 hours of community service.

On this season of Real Housewives of Orange County, Gina and Matt have moved on from the drama and often hang out with their children and new partners.