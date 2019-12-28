Setting the record straight. Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson is no stranger to backlash on social media, and her current feud with costar Braunwyn Windham-Burke is causing quite the stir. After fans pointed out that Vicki’s rant against Braunwyn’s behavior this past season during part 3 of the season 14 reunion seemed “homophobic,” the 57-year-old took to Instagram to clarify her comments.

“Hi everyone, it is Friday night. I’m just getting ready to leave for a week. We’re going on a cruise tomorrow. I just wanna wish you all a very happy 2020,” she started her message on Friday, December 27. “I thought I’d just mention, I’ve been seeing some things on social media that people are portraying me as homophobic. I’m gonna hit it head-on, right on. I am not homophobic, I’ve got family members that are gay and lesbian and I’ve got obviously Bravo fans, personal friends. I’m not [homophobic]. What I did say, I don’t think it’s appropriate for Braunwyn to be making out on TV — I don’t care if it’s with her husband or Tamra [Judge] or anybody. I just think it’s inappropriate. She wants to go do that? Do that off-camera. I don’t really think that we all need to see it. So, I’m sorry if you all took it any differently than what the truth is. The truth is, [the] girl bugs me, so pretty much anything she that does will bug me. I wish all of you the very best.”

The backlash started after part 3 of the reunion special aired earlier this week. Vicki, who had been demoted to a friend role during for season 14, wasted no time coming for Braunwyn, 42, who is a newcomer on the show. Earlier in the season, Braunwyn made a name for herself on the show with her behavior which included making out with her costar Tamra, 52, at a dance club in Arizona and they also skinny-dipped in a hot tub.

“I don’t like the kissing. I don’t like the nakedness. I’m sorry. I don’t. I think it’s disrespectful,” Vicki told Braunwyn during the reunion. “Fifteen years, I started this show. We don’t do that. Turn it down, Braunwyn. Turn it down! … We have kids watching this!”

She went on to explain that Braunwyn’s actions on the show have brought negative attention. “Get off the show. Let’s elevate. I lost two clients last month because of these shenanigans,” she claimed. “They said it doesn’t meet their moral compass.”