Gone too soon. Real Housewives of Orange County star Kara Bosworth (née Keough) revealed her son, McCoy, tragically died during childbirth, sharing an emotional statement via Instagram on Tuesday, April 14.

“On April 6th, our son McCoy Casey Bosworth was born at 3:10am. Weighing in at 11 pounds and 4 ounces and spanning 21 inches, McCoy surprised us all with his size and strength (and overall perfection),” she began. “During the course of his birth, he experienced shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord. He joined our Heavenly Father and will live forever in the hearts of his loving parents, his adoring sister and those that received his life-saving gifts.”

Kara also shared the message she asked the organ and tissue procurement team to read in her son’s honor. “Tonight, we join together to honor this little savior’s gifts of life. Through him, may others find new hope and profound healing … and may he live again through them,” the TV personality continued.

“May his legacy shine in the form of lifetimes aplenty — lives filled with laughter, compassion, energy, love, and most of all gratitude. May it be said that McCoy Casey Bosworth left this world in a better place, for a better place … that he made an impact … that he was an answered prayer … that he was a hero. May angels lead him in.”

Courtesy of Kara Keough/Instagram

Several fans shared their condolences with the star, 32, after hearing the heartbreaking news. “I am speechless and beyond words. My heart and prayers are with you guys,” one wrote. “Oh my god, Kara, I am so sorry. What an unimaginable devastating loss,” another social media user replied to her announcement.

Kara and her husband, Kyle Bosworth, 33, have known each other over a decade and been married since 2014. They share one 4-year-old daughter together, Decker Kate Bosworth. The Bravo alum revealed she was expecting again in October 2019, sharing a sweet message on her blog, The Pushover Project, that discussed how thrilled they were to expand their brood.

“Your sister tiger is so excited to meet you, fiercely protect you, and lead you,” Kara wrote. “She’s pushing the stroller around the house in preparation for her role as your best friend in the entire universe.”

We’re keeping the Bosworth family in our thoughts during this tough time.