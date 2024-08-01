Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks‘ ex-husband Apollo Nida‘s mugshot from his recent arrest following an argument with his current wife has been released.

In Touch obtained the mugshot taken on March 11 after he was booked into the county jail on charges of simple assault.

As In Touch first reported, Apollo’s wife, Sherien Almufti, called police claiming he had gotten physical with her.

The police report noted that Sherien told officers she came home after going out for drinks with a friend. Officers noted the two had accused each other of cheating.

Fulton County Sheriff’s Office

Per the report, Sherien told police that Apollo, 45, showed her a video of her kissing another man, which led to him pulling her hair and pushing her against a refrigerator.

Sherien claimed she went back inside to get her phone, and Apollo was gone.

She showed police security footage, but the alleged assault was not captured.

Apollo told police a different version of events. He told them that he tried to take her phone from her which led her to ball up on the ground. He said he took the phone, and she ran outside. Apollo said he went outside and returned her phone to her.

Ben Rose/WireImage

The police report said Sherien turned down medical attention and did not have any visible marks on her. Apollo was placed under arrest and charged with domestic violence and simple assault. Apollo posted a $3,000 bond and was released hours after being booked, jail records obtained by In Touch revealed. Georgia prosecutors filed one misdemeanor count of simple battery/family violence against Apollo.

The charging document read, “I, Keith E. Gammage, Solicitor General for the County of Fulton, State of Georgia, in the name and on behalf of the citizens of Georgia do hereby charge and accuse APOLLO EDWARD NIDA with the offense of SIMPLE BATTERY – FAMILY VIOLENCE, a misdemeanor, for that said accused in the County of Fulton, State of Georgia, on or about March 11, 2024 did intentionally make physical contact of an insulting and provoking nature with the person of Sherien Copes, who is the present spouse of accused, by pulling her by the hair and pushing her.”

National Day Guessing Game Play now

Sherien told In Touch, “It was a huge blow out between a married couple that has brought us much closer since then. We have worked through our issues and have been going to couples therapy. The end.”

The criminal case is ongoing.

As In Touch previously reported, Apollo was on probation as part of a federal criminal case over bank fraud and identity theft until recently.

He was sentenced to eight years in prison in 2014.

Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Cirque du Soleil

He was released in 2019 and ordered to serve five years on probation. The federal case closed despite his recent arrest.

Last month, Phaedra, 50, announced she was returning to Real Housewives of Atlanta for season 16.

She posted a photo holding a peach on a private jet captioned, “You called. I answered.” She has yet to comment on Apollo’s arrest.