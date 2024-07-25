Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks’ ex-husband, Apollo Nida, was arrested after his wife Sherien Almufti accused him of getting physical with her, In Touch can exclusively reveal.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Sherien called police on Apollo, 45, on March 11.

The police report said Sherien, listed as Sherien Copes, told officers that she had just came home from a bar with friends and had three alcoholic drinks. She said they started having a verbal argument about how “they were cheating on each other.”

Sherien said during the argument Apollo showed her a video of her kissing another man.

The report said she said Apollo “pulled her by the hair and pushed by against a refrigerator.”

Sherien said the two proceeded to get into a “scuffle.” She said she ran outside and called for help.

She said she went back inside to get her phone and Apollo had left.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Police said Sherien showed them surveillance video of the verbal altercation.

However, they said it did not show the physical altercation. Apollo showed up to the home and spoke to officers.

He claimed that while they were arguing, he tried to take her phone from her. He said that while trying to take her phone, she balled up onto the ground to protect her phone, and Apollo said he took her phone.

He said she ran outside to call for help but he came outside to give her back the phone. Officers said Sherien declined medical attention at the scene.

Prince Williams/WireImage

The report noted she did not have any marks or bruises that showed she was in a physical altercation.

Apollo was placed into custody and charged with domestic violence and simple assault.

He was transported to the local jail and processed. Jail records obtained by In Touch show Apollo posted a $3,000 bond and was released hours after being booked.

Prosecutors charged Apollo with one misdemeanor count of simple battery — family violence. A hearing took place last month but the court records do not indicate if Apollo entered a plea or has hired an attorney.

The charging document read, “I, Keith E. Gammage, Solicitor General for the County of Fulton, State of Georgia, in the name and on behalf of the citizens of Georgia do hereby charge and accuse APOLLO EDWARD NIDA with the offense of SIMPLE BATTERY – FAMILY VIOLENCE, a misdemeanor, for that said accused in the County of Fulton, State of Georgia, on or about March 11, 2024 did intentionally make physical contact of an insulting and provoking nature with the person of Sherien Copes, who is the present spouse of accused, by pulling her by the hair and pushing her.”

Sherien tells In Touch, “It was a huge blow out between a married couple that has brought us much closer since then. We have worked through our issues and have been going to couples therapy. The end.”

Last year, Apollo asked a court to terminate his probation in his federal criminal case early.

In 2014, he was sentenced to eight years in prison for bank fraud and identity theft.

Prince Williams/Wireimage

He was facing up to 30 years in prison before reaching a plea deal.

Phaedra filed for divorce while Apollo was locked up.

Apollo was sentenced to serve an additional five years on probation after his release in 2019.

In his plea, Apollo argued he had turned his life around. Prosecutors opposed the request.

The judge ended up denying the request. As In Touch previously reported, Phaedra is in talks to return to Real Housewives of Atlanta.